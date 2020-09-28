Tunnelvisions Releases New Single, 'Gold Teeth'

The single was released on Friday, September 25.

Dutch duo Tunnelvisions have unveiled their new single 'Gold Teeth', out on Friday 25th September on Disco Halal.

A rousing, feelgood house number, characterised by driving synths, busy percussion and catchy vocals, 'Gold Teeth' is the would-be festival jam for the summer that never was. It marks the first single release from Tunnelvisions' forthcoming EP of the same name, out on Disco Halal later in the year.

With an unmistakable ear for imaginative, melodic themes and entrancing rhythms, Tunnelvisions hit the sweet spot by seamlessly fusing worldly influences with analog synthesisers. 2017 smash 'Guava', taken from their acclaimed debut album Midnight Voyage, has amassed more than 6 million Spotify streams, while the Amsterdam-based duo also dropped an EP on Solomun's revered Diynamic Music imprint earlier this year.

Compelling and brimming with optimism, 'Gold Teeth' is the kind of house cut destined to put a smile on your face.

