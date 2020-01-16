TroyBoi Releases 'Tranquilizer' Video ft. Adekunle Gold

TroyBoi and Adekunle Gold take us to the islands with their new video for "Tranquilizer" as we get a front seat look at new love. Using the art of dance, Director Chris Moreno tells the story of a man and woman falling for one another as they dance the night away by the fire.

Watch the video below!

T-R-O-Y-B-O-I. These letters are chanted by the masses at his shows, but the question is, who is the artist incorporating stunning visuals, live instruments, talented dancers and those jaw dropping aerialists? Troy Henry, the elusive producer who has classified himself as a music manipulation specialist, got his start making his beats standing up in his kitchen, in his studio apartment on his Mac Book and a midi keyboard. This humble and hungry creative prefers to stand so he is able to dance along to his tracks as he creates so he can feel the groove that he wants his audience to experience. Sometimes when the mood strikes him, his fancy footwork can be seen on stage! The TroyBoi Experience is indeed a musical journey of hard hitting beats, lights, visuals, and the unexpected.

While his musical style can be broadly classified as trap, it's extraordinarily unique, versatile, and fuses various textures from multiple genres. He is of Nigerian, Indian, Chinese, and Portuguese descent and he credits this (along with growing up in London, with its own blend of cultures and genres) for the diversity that is reflected in his music. Troyboi's sound has evolved from when he began his musical journey to now headlining at some of the world's largest festival stages such as HARD, Coachella, Life Is Beautiful, EDC China, Electric Zoo, and Lollapalooza in the US and also Paris to just name a few. Troy also has concluded his first successful Las Vegas residency season with Drai's Beachclub and Ushuaia in Ibiza, Spain.

Also in 2019, Rihanna featured two of TroyBoi's songs, "Do You?" And "Malokara" during New York Fashion Week at her SavagexFenty, which debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept 20th.

In 2020, Troy will be playing at various festivals and also being a headliner for a nationwide competition with the Monster Up and Up Festival, where 7 lucky schools will win a chance to have a festival for their students featuring TroyBoi. He is also looking forward to releasing more music and focusing on production.





