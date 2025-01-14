Trousdale Shares 'Growing Pains' Track From Newly Announced Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



﻿Los Angeles’ heavenly harmonic trio Trousdale have announced that their new album Growing Pains is set to arrive on April 11 via Independent Co. Releasing the warmly defiant title track and its video, Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones introduce a new body of work centered around three strong, independent women facing the threats of loneliness, broken hearts, loss, and more, and converting it into transformative, uplifting music.

Opening on a ripping electric guitar and bolstered by their trademark harmonies, today’s lead single perfectly encapsulates the feeling of working so hard for what you wanted and skating on the edge of burnout. As transcendent as Trousdale sound when they lean into their gold-hued pop, the group work their country flair into the material more masterfully than ever before.

The trio’s Lauren Jones shared, “The idea for this song came about pretty naturally by discussing one of our favorite subjects: how exhausted we are. It really is so disorienting at times to have a career that is your passion, but also your work. Your boundaries are constantly being pushed and pulled, and you’re always willing to put in the overtime because you care so much. Over time, this can really start to look like burnout if you’re not careful. ‘Growing Pains’ is about living the dream while acknowledging that the dream can be pretty hard sometimes.”

Trousdale’s upcoming second LP was primarily recorded live in the room and co-produced by the band and John Mark Nelson. With co-writing talent lent to them from Mags Duval, John Mark Nelson, and Lawrence Rothman, the trio used a larger band with this record, further flexing their production muscle and resulting in a larger sound than they’ve ever had before. Across 12 remarkable and relatable tracks, Growing Pains points a finger at the weight of life and offers a light at the end of the tunnel. The album will arrive in full on April 11.

With their talent shining through the brightest live, Trousdale have also announced their upcoming headline Growing Pains tour. Beginning in Philadelphia at the end of April, the 28-date run will come to a close with a massive hometown show in Los Angeles on June 21. The tour will feature a collaborative opening set from Beane and Nia Ashleigh.

Following the devastation of the wildfires in Trousdale’s home city, the band is partnering with The Ally Coalition on behalf of The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. $1 from each ticket will support both mid-term and long-term efforts to rebuild and restore the lives of California’s most affected and underserved populations.

The artist presale and VIP packages go on sale today at 10am local. The Troufriends VIP Meet & Greet Experience will include an exclusive pre-show meet and greet, acoustic performance, a signed zine, limited edition merch, and more. General on-sale for all tickets will open at 10am local on Friday, January 17. See all tour dates here and below.

UPCOMING GROWING PAINS TOUR DATES

April 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry*

May 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle*

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Smith’s*

May 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East*

May 5 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon*

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

May 8 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

May 9 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

May 10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

May 11 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus*

May 13 - Boston, MA - Sinclair*

May 15 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry*

May 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

May 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

May 29 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall*

May 30 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)*

May 31 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live*

June 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar*

June 4 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard*

June 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird*

June 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell*

June 13 - Boise, ID - Shrine*

June 14 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater*

June 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl*

June 17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

June 19 - San Francisco, CA - Chapel*

June 20 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint*

June 21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre*

*with collaborative opening set from Beane and Nia Ashleigh

All tour info here

Last year, Trousdale released Out of My Mind Deluxe while touring extensively across North America. Highlights include sold-out headline dates, supporting The Teskey Brothers, Glen Hansard and Lake Street Dive, and festival performances at Bonnaroo, Green River Festival and Whale Jam. Trousdale also released an Audiotree live session and contributed to NOISE FOR NOW’s Songs For Sex, a benefit compilation album in support of sexual and reproductive rights alongside Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Andrew Bird and more.

ABOUT TROUSDALE:

For Trousdale—the trio of Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones—the ache of growing through change, of facing down existential anxiety, and matters of the heart are all intimately familiar. “We can acknowledge the strides we’ve made and be grateful, but we’ve talked a lot about how tired we are,” Jones says with a laugh. “We’ve been thinking a lot about the tension that comes with change, wanting it, fighting it, embracing it, but learning to thrive in that moment.” On Trousdale’s upcoming LP, Growing Pains (due April 11th), the band works through those struggles to find strength, courage, and growth in each other. “From what was, something new can always grow,” D’Andrea says.

The album was recorded largely live in the room and co-produced by the band and John Mark Nelson, a songwriter who has also co-written and produced songs for Suki Waterhouse and Shaboozey, as well as engineered tracks for the likes of Taylor Swift and Mitski. While working with co-writers like Mags Duval and Adam Yaron expanded the band’s purview, the trio credit John Mark Nelson as a particularly powerful guide. “He’s always thinking about the big picture and staying out of the weeds,” Jones laughs. “We used to live in the weeds. But John Mark helped us focus on the album as a whole.”

Trousdale’s debut album, 2023’s Out of My Mind, earned raves from the likes of the Boston Globe, Consequence, and Atwood Magazine for its powerful songwriting, immaculate harmonies, and ability to bridge gaps between country and indie pop. On Growing Pains, the three songwriters evolved their style, writing rough ideas on their own, then refining and finishing them in the room together. “We’re all adding to each other’s ideas, drawing from personal experiences and then expanding them into something more people can connect with,” D’Andrea explains.

As good as Trousdale sounds when they lean into their gold-hued pop, the group work their country flair into the material more masterfully than ever before. Across 12 remarkable tracks, Growing Pains stares down all the weight of its title, a trio of strong, independent women facing the threats of loneliness, broken hearts, loss, and more, and converting it into transformative, uplifting music. “It's a reminder that even in the coldest moments, renewal is always possible,” D’Andrea explains.

Photo Credit: Alex Lang

