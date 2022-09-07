Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Triple Your Pleasure With The Dynamic Musical Fusion Of Classical And Contemporary Provided By TAKE3

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of classical music and infuses it with rock-star character.

Sep. 07, 2022  
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.

With training at the World's top conservatories, TAKE3, created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni's featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents), alongside cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll are creating some of the most exciting and refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music anywhere in the World.

Whether they are rockin' the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating and have electrified audiences at venues and events like Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill, and Bear Valley Music Festival.

The dynamic trio's upcoming stops include the Bromeley Family Theater in Bradford, PA, on Sept. 16th, Chelsea Table and Stage in New York City, NY, on Sept. 17th, The Music Room Cape Cod in West Yarmouth, MA, on Sept. 21st and Lane University Center in Frostburg, MD on Sept. 24th.

For more information and ticket details, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195477®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.take3music.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


