Triathalon Confirm New Album 'Spin'

New York-based trio Triathalon confirm their new album Spin is set for release August 19 on Lex Records; pre-order/pre-save HERE and watch the official video for new album track "Dreams" which is released today below.

Spin was recorded live, featuring mixing by Gabe Wax (Adrianne Lenker, Fleet Foxes,) mastering by Zeroh (Pink Siifu, Eyedress,) and written, produced and recorded by the band themselves. The album is an inherently transformative record-the product of years of work, both on the self and as a collective, drawing inspiration from Frank Ocean, Alex G, 90's jungle, drum & bass, rap music circa yesterday and the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour.

The band will be hitting the road on a North American tour beginning August 24 in Boston and concluding September 28 in Brooklyn with stops in 27-cities. Complete list of dates below and tickets are available now.

They've shared "Floating In Love," "Time," and the album's title track "Spin" thus far.

Forming in Savannah, the band-which began as the solo project of Adam Intrator before Chad Chilton and Hunter Jayne joined in 2011-relocated to New York City after performing together for nearly a decade in Georgia. Their new music is a snapshot of Triathalon's evolution and growth-tracing a journey of sonic self-reflection, of being lost in your thoughts and watching the world around you change as a result.

The band has released three albums and one EP together-SLEEP CYCLE EP (2020) Online (2018)-praised by The FADER as "complex and rich"-Nothing Bothers Me (2015) and Lo-Tide (2014).

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

August 24-Brighton Music Hall-Boston, MA

August 25-PhilaMOCA-Philadelphia, PA

August 26-DC9-Washington, DC

August 27-Aisle 5-Atlanta, GA

August 28-Dog Days Presents-Savannah, GA

August 30-One Eyed Jacks-New Orleans, LA

August 31-Last Concert Cafe-Houston, TX

September 1-Club Dada-Dallas, TX

September 2-Parish-Austin, TX

September 3-Paper Tiger-San Antonio, TX

September 4-LowBrow Palace-El Paso, TX

September 7-Valley Bar-Phoenix, AZ

September 8-Constellation Room-Santa Ana, CA

September 9-Teregram Ballroom-Los Angeles, CA

September 10-Soho Music Club-Santa Barbara, CA

September 11-New Parish-Oakland, CA

September 12-Harlows-Sacramento, CA

September 14-Doug Fir-Portland, OR

September 15-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA

September 16-Wild Buffalo-Bellingham, WA

September 17-Wise Hall-Vancouver, BC

September 21-Turf Club-Minneapolis, MN

September 22-Empty Bottle-Chicago, IL

September 23-Blind Pig-Ann Arbor, MI

September 24-The Drake-Toronto, ON

September 25-Bar Le Ritz-Montreal, QC

September 28-Brooklyn Made-Brooklyn, NY