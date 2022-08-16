Trey Anastasio Band & Goose Join Forces for Live Run of Tour Dates

Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, during which fans can expect a full set from each band along with unique collaborations.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour, which starts November 9 at Portland, ME's Cross Insurance Arena, begin Wednesday, August 17 at Noon ET. General public tickets will go on-sale Friday, August 19 beginning at 10 am (local). For more information and specific on-sale times, please visit here and here.

The upcoming TAB/Goose tour follows an extended sit-in from Anastasio during one of Goose's two sold-out shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall earlier this summer. The complete performance can be viewed now via the official Goose YouTube channel.

Trey Anastasio Band returns to the road with a headline run getting underway September 23 at Bonner, MT's Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Highlights include TAB's long-awaited return to Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre for a two-night Halloween Weekend run on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

Goose is currently traveling on their biggest North American tour thus far following the critical and popular success of their acclaimed new album, Dripfield, available everywhere now via No Coincidence Records. The jam-packed schedule continues this week with sold-out headline shows at Dillon, CO's Dillon Amphitheater (August 16-17) and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18).

A number of top-billed festival appearances are also slated, including Port Townsend, WA's Thing (August 26), Bridgeview, IL's Sacred Rose (August 27), Charleston, SC's Resonance Music & Arts Festival (September 15-17), and Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 9, 16). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

Watch the tour teaser here:

TREY ANASTASIO BAND & GOOSE US TOUR 2022

NOVEMBER

9 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

11 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

13 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

15 - Moon, PA - UPMC

17 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

18 - Syracuse, NY - War Memorial Arena

19 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena