Travis Scott Announces London Show

Today, Travis Scott has announced a London show. Produced by Live Nation and following a hugely successful initial leg, Travis Scott will perform at The O2 in London on 16 July 2019. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 14 June at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Like the wildest rollercoaster imaginable, Missouri City, Texas-born and Los Angeles-based multiplatinum iconoclast Travis Scott flips popular music, culture, and fashion upside down. Bathed in bright lights, scents of carnival pleasures, and the climactic screams of millions worldwide, his third full-length album, ASTROWORLD [Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records], opened as the undisputed, undeniable, and ultimate musical attraction of 2018 catapulting it to #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Acclaimed by Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more and gracing the cover of GQ, this takeover paved the way for his second MTV VMA performance, ASTROWORLD Festival in Houston, and a gargantuan arena tour in 2019.



The Houston rapper's live shows have become the stuff of a legend with Billboard writing, "Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career."



U.K. Tour Dates:



Tuesday 16 July 2019 London, U.K. The O2



Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 June 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.





