Travel Channel's THE DEAD FILES Returns with All-New Episodes

Picking up where the season left off, psychic medium Cindy Kaza joins former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi as lead investigator for seven all-new episodes of THE DEAD FILES. The two team up to help solve more incidents of devastating paranormal activity for beleaguered homeowners when THE DEAD FILES returns on Thursday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

DiSchiavi and Kaza combine their unique skills and perspectives to help solve unexplained paranormal phenomena plaguing property owners across America. Conducting separate investigations, DiSchiavi utilizes his detective skills, researching the facts around each location, interviewing witnesses, experts and historians about the hauntings, and digging into archives to gain a better understanding of each property’s history.

As a psychic medium, Kaza uses her gifts to communicate with the other side, speaking to any entities to understand why they are still lingering in the homes.

In the premiere episode, titled “The Butcher,” Donalyn has dealt with the paranormal most of her life, but nothing ever felt threatening until her adult daughter, Regan, moved back in. Now in fear for her family's safety and her life, Donalyn reaches out to Steve and Cindy for answers to the activity tearing her family apart. After their separate investigations, Steve and Cindy reveal their terrifying findings, hoping to provide answers to the onslaught of dangerous activity and a path forward for Donalyn and her family.