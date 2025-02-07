Trae Tha Truth Collaborates With Yolanda Adams and Chance The Rapper for New Single 'Thank You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth has just dropped his highly anticipated new single, “Thankful,” which features Grammy Award-winning artist Chance The Rapper and gospel legend Yolanda Adams. The track, a powerful anthem of gratitude and reflection, offers a soulful blend of hip-hop and gospel, offering an inspiring message of hope and resilience.

“Thankful” is the lead single from Trae Tha Truth’s forthcoming album, *Angel*, set for release in late Spring 2025. The track pairs Chance The Rapper’s signature heartfelt lyricism with Yolanda Adams' soaring vocals, creating an unforgettable sound that speaks to the importance of perseverance and gratitude in overcoming life’s challenges.

Trae Tha Truth, known for his advocacy work and commitment to social justice, taps into personal and collective gratitude on this track, showing a more reflective side of his artistry. His raw, authentic verses complement the uplifting chorus sung by Adams, creating a perfect balance of hip-hop energy and gospel inspiration. The collaboration with Chance The Rapper elevates the track, adding a layer of spiritual positivity that resonates deeply with listeners.

“'Thank You' is about acknowledging the blessings we often overlook and embracing the journey,” says Trae Tha Truth. “Life can be tough, but it's crucial to stay thankful for the blessings, lessons and the people who help you along the way. This song represents that mindset.”

The release of “Thankful” is just a taste of what fans can expect from *Angel*, Trae’s upcoming album that promises a mix of inspiring stories, high-energy tracks, and dynamic collaborations. With contributions from multiple powerhouse artists across genres, *Angel* is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated albums of 2025.

