Toyland To Release Album From Virtual Premiere

After the success of its virtual premiere in December 2020, Toyland: A New Musical will be released as an album. Containing audio recordings of all the musical performances from the "live" show, the Toyland album will be available to stream on all platforms on March 12.

Toyland is a cabaret-style musical described as Toy Story meets Six. All of your favorite toys (including throwbacks such as Raggedy Ann and Tamagotchi) come together to share their stories with the world in this dark comedy written by breakout duo Tessa Barcelo and Wyland Stephenson. The premiere is available to watch on YouTube, and you can find more on Instagram and Facebook @toylandmusical.

To get a taste of what's to come, listeners can find the Valentine's Day release "Starcrossed" on all streaming platforms.