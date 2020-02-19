Town Hall Hosts High School Workshop to Explore Music and Social Justice

Town Hall hosts "How to Use a Platform for Change," an afternoon of conversations and an interactive workshop for NYC high school students and teachers to explore the history, and future, of music and social justice advocacy. The event will feature activists, very special guest musicians, and educators, with the goal of expanding upon how teachers can empower their students to communicate individual self-expression through music.

Anne del Castillo (Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment), Cristina Jones, (Senior Vice President of Customer Marketing, Brand Partnerships, and C-Suite Engagement at Salesforce; former head of the Technology & Creative Strategy group at 20th Century Fox), Deesha Dyer, (co-founder and Executive Director of beGirl.world; former Social Secretary of the United States to President Obama), Jason King, (professor and director of global studies at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts; curator and host of podcasts and series on NPR and CNN), Sabrina Joy Stevens (Campaign Director for Digital & Democracy, Color Of Change), and Yance Ford, (Academy Award-nominated director, "Strong Island") will appear.

Students from the following NYC high schools: Spring Creek Community School, Repertory Company HS for Theatre Arts, P721X The Stephen D. McSweeney School, Long Island City High School, Health Opportunities High School, Frederick Douglass Academy III, The Young Women's Leadership School of Queens, Brooklyn Prospect Charter School, Bronx Studio School For Writers and Artists, and Forest Hills High School are welcomed.





