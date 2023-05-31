Tove Lo Releases New Track 'I Like U'

Following several SOLD OUT DIRT FEMME headline shows and appearances at Hangout Festival and BottleRock Festival, internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated artist Tove Lo returns today with a brand-new track, ‘I like u.’

Speaking about the track, Tove Lo reveals, “I wanted to make another dance song that sonically felt like a nod to 90’s and Y2K dance music. I wrote this song with Timfromthehouse, we worked on it for months in between tours to figure the perfect arrangement. It’s not the usual pop structure but it’s perfect for this song, I think. Lyrically I’m telling the story of my thoughts the first time I saw the love of my life. They’re not clean but at least I never said any of them out loud.”

Tove will be donating a portion of her streaming proceeds from ‘I like u’ to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention org for LGBTQ young people. For more information please visit www.thetrevorproject.org.

‘I like u’ follows the release of ‘DIRT FEMME (Stripped)’, a new 7-track EP featuring raw and emotionally stripped back versions of tracks from Tove Lo’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, DIRT FEMME, which includes fan favorites like ‘No One Dies From Love,’ ‘Suburbia,’ ‘Pineapple Slice,’ and ‘Grapefruit,’ plus a vulnerable new version of her latest release, ‘Borderline.’

For fans hoping to catch Tove Lo live, she will return to North America in early September for a series of SOLD-OUT headline shows with special guest UPSAHL which kick off September 5 in St. Paul, MN, and include dates in Chicago, Royal Oak, MI, New York, Boston, and two dates in Washington, DC, concluding September 15 at The Atlantis.

Tove Lo is also confirmed to play at Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, September 17 (TICKETS) and both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival, in Austin, TX, Saturday, October 7 and October 14 (TICKETS).

This summer Tove will head back to Europe for a string of headline shows (with support from Finnish singer/songwriter Alma) and festival performances, including PiP Fest in Norway, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Metronome in Prague, Roskilde in Denmark, Flow Festival in Finland and Rock en Seine in Paris.

She is also confirmed to return to Australia and New Zealand for a series of headline shows with support from BLUSHER and select festival appearances, including SPIN OFF Festival and Splendour in the Grass.For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, go to www.tove-lo.com.

While on the road, Tove Lo has been playing songs off her most recent album, Dirt Femme, including fan favorites like ‘No One Dies From Love’ [WATCH], ‘2 Die 4’ [WATCH], ‘True Romance’ [WATCH], ‘Grapefruit’ [WATCH], the SG Lewis-assisted ‘Call On Me’ and ‘Pineapple Slice,’ and more.

Dirt Femme is Tove’s most confessional album to date, disguising deeply raw confessions, emotions, memories, and experiences into irresistible dance-floor filling gems. A gift only very few artists can do well. The album was universally welcomed by fans and critics alike, popping up on multiple Year End ‘Best Of’ lists, including Billboard, The FADER, NPR, NYLON,People Magazine, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/05 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN φ

09/06 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL φ

09/08 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI φ

09/10 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY φ

09/12 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

09/14 – The Anthem – Washington, DC φ

09/15 – The Atlantis – Washington, DC φ

09/17 – Music Midtown Festival – Atlanta, GA^

10/07 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX^

10/14 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX^

2023 EUROPEAN / UK TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES

06/15 - PiP Festival - Oslo, NO^

06/17 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraaf, NL^

06/18 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, DR+

06/19 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE+

06/21 - Arena - Vienna, AT+

06/22 - Backstage Werk - Munich, DE+

06/24 - Metronome Festival - Prague, CZ^

06/26 - Circolo Magnolia - Milan, IT

06/28 - Fabrik - Hamburg, DE

06/29 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK^

08/10 – Way Out West – Gothenburg, SE^

08/12 - Flow Festival - Helsinki, FI^

08/23 - Rock en Seine - Paris, FR^

08/24 – Zürich Openair – Zürich, CH^

08/25 – 08/26 – Feelings Festival – Bergen, NO^

08/28 – All Points East – London, UK^

2023 AUSTRALIA / NZ TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES

07/19 - Forum - Melbourne, AU ↟

07/21 – SPIN OFF Festival – Wayville, AU^

07/23 – Splendour in the Grass – Yelgun, AU^

07/25 - Roundhouse - Sydney, AU ↟

07/27 - Elemental Nights - Auckland, NZ



φ UPSAHL Supporting

+ Alma Supporting

↟ BLUSHER Supporting

^ Festival Appearance

ABOUT TOVE LO

Tove Lo embodies every side of her own femininity in her music. She can be powerful in one breath and lusty in the next. Her cleverness will turn into introspection just before she makes herself heard again. She fights hard and loves even harder. Tove has always spoken her mind, and it’s why she’s left an ever-expanding imprint on pop.

The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum “Habits (Stay High)” and double-platinum “Talking Body.”

Among numerous collaborations, she joined forces with Nick Jonas for the platinum “Close” and Flume on the gold-certified “Say It” in addition to anthems with Alesso, Coldplay, Martin Garrix, Charli XCX, Sean Paul, ALOK,, and Major Lazer, to name a few. In the midst of sold out shows on multiple continents, she served up Lady Wood [2016] and Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II) [2017] before reaching another stratosphere on 2019’s Sunshine Kitty.

It landed on year-end lists from the likes of Esquire and Idolator, while Pitchfork proclaimed, “Sunshine Kitty holds some of Tove Lo’s most vulnerable writing; it’s also her clubbiest record.” Meanwhile, she garnered her second GRAMMY® Award nomination with “Glad He’s Gone” in the category of “Best Music Video.”

As a songwriter behind-the-scenes, she’s penned music for everyone from Lorde to Zara Larsson in addition to co-writing Ellie Goulding’s quintuple-platinum “Love Me Like You Do” for Fifty Shades of Grey, receiving nominations at the Golden Globe®Awards and the GRAMMY® Awards. Now, Tove realizes a new strength within femininity on a series of singles for her own Pretty Swede Records and more to come.