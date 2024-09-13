Tori Amos Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of 'Unrepentant Geraldines'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tori Amos celebrates the 10th anniversary of her 2014's critically acclaimed and UK Top 10 album Unrepentant Geraldines, with the release of a remastered special Deluxe edition, out now.

This special Deluxe edition of her fourteenth studio album includes three exclusive tracks, ‘Dixie,' ‘Telephone To God’ and ‘Forest Of Glass.' It is the first time these three rarities are available in vinyl format, with Color & Black 2LP edition, additionally to a CD and digital release including Dolby Atmos for the first time. A BluRay will also be available to pre-order via SuperDeluxeEdition, featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1, Instrumentals & Standard audio format.

Speaking about this unique release, Tori Amos says “I've always been inspired by visual artists of all mediums because, as with Music, Art is not a job you can go to and leave from; but it is something that defines who and what you are.

Visual Artists shake up our brains and force us to look at everything, from objects we don't normally think twice about to people we might not have cared about.

In one image they can remind us of Nature's power to enchant, as well as humankind's fruitless attempt to overpower her or simply second-guess her.

Through the Visual Artist's application of tone, shape, pattern, and pigment I not only begin to see, but I can honestly say I begin to hear.”

Originally released in 2014 by Decca Records, Unrepentant Geraldines marked Amos’ return to her core identity as a creator of pop and rock music after several releases in the classical genre. Recorded at Martian Engineering Studios, the album was self-produced and mixed by Mark Hawley and Marcel van Limbeek. The album sees Amos once more zero in on the writing of brightly melodic, deftly evocative chamber-pop, filled with fairy-tale soul-poems and introspective poem.

Unrepentant Geraldines features a stripped-back, acoustic sound with many of the songs' arrangements consisting solely of Amos's vocals and piano. Lyrically, many songs were influenced by visual art; both paintings and photography served as inspiration for the album's material. The album reached number 7 in the US, becoming Amos's eighth top 10 album in her home country, and charted within the top twenty in eight other countries, including the UK.

Since the release of her first, career-defining solo album Little Earthquakes, and her number 1 album Under The Pink Tori Amos has been one of the music industry’s most enduring and ingenious artists, with over 12 million albums sold worldwide including one million in the UK, over a thousand shows played, but also three UK top 10 albums and the Global smash hit single Professional Widow which remained in the Top 40 for an impressive 15 weeks & has continued to rock clubland for almost 3 decades. Tori has transcended from commercial pop success to using her music to tackle serious issues around female gender, subsequently paving the way for a generation of young female activist pop stars. From her visceral depiction of sexual assault in Me and a Gun & her post-9/11 album Scarlet’s Walk to her musical The Light Princess, for The National Theatre her work has never shied away from intermingling the personal with the political. Amos recently completed a 2 year sell out World Tour in 2022/23 including Iconic The Royal Albert Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks in support of the 2021 critically acclaimed Album Ocean to Ocean

A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos was the first major label artist to offer a single for download. She has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced groundbreaking videos throughout her career. A noted humanitarian, Tori was the first public voice for RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States’ largest anti-sexual assault organization.

“Unrepentant Geraldines Deluxe Edition” tracklist:

America Trouble’s Lament Wild Way Wedding Day Weatherman 16 Shades of Blue Maids of Elfen-Mere Promise Giant’s Rolling Pin Selkie Unrepentant Geraldines Oysters Rose Dover Invisible Boy Dixie White Telephone To God Forest of Glass

