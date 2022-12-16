Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topic and HRVY Unleash 'All or Nothing'

Topic and HRVY Unleash 'All or Nothing'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Dec. 16, 2022  

As 2022 draws to a close and a new year beckons, Topic and HRVY drop an uplifting anthem of epic proportions, "All Or Nothing."

Topic blends HRVY's pitched down vocals with an indelible melody, underpinned by haunting guitar and keyboards. Together, the artists deliver a clarion call to live with purpose in the face of adversity. Topic co-wrote the track with frequent collaborator A7S and Dennis Lloyd ("Nevermind," "Never Go Back").

Topic says, "'All Or Nothing' is about the thoughts of doubt you can have in your mind in various types of situations in life. It ́s intended to motivate you to not give these thoughts any power and to quite literally go 'all or nothing!' The drop in the song resembles the relief you feel when you're brave enough to overcome your doubts. I am very happy that HRVY joined me on this song, because I feel his vocals and personality transport the message very well."

HRVY adds, "I couldn't be more excited for this record to come out. I think Topic is an awesome artist, I love his production on the record and I'm honored to jump on a song with him."

"All Or Nothing" caps off a massive year for both artists. Topic pushed his career to new heights with his first-ever U.S. tour, a triumphant Tomorrowland Mainstage performance and a string of releases that included "Follow Me" with John Martin, "Saving Me" (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan) and "Solo Para Ti," a joint effort with Alvaro Soler.

The German-Croatian producer recently collaborated with Swedish singer/songwriter A7S on "Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)," which has amassed over 80 million streams to date. EDMNomad hailed the song as "another masterpiece." Fresh Music Freaks said, "A7S' powerful vocals...propel the song over Topic's brooding melodic techno production." Topic, ATB & A7S received a BRIT Award nomination for their 2021 hit "Your Love (9PM)," which has clocked over one billion combined global streams.

In this interview, Festival Insider noted, "Topic has repeatedly proved excellence in melodic programming... beyond his ability to craft compelling melodic toplines and infectious pop-leaning beats, his dark and bouncing basslines are loveable dance floor fillers."

One of the UK's finest pop talents, HRVY smashed open 2022 with his new EP Views From The 23rd Floor, which has since accumulated over 50 million combined streams. Featuring the hazy electro-pop banger "Talking To The Stars" and the superb "Golden Hour," the EP saw HRVY step into a more mature sound.

With the follow-up track "I Wish I Could Hate You," HRVY's impressive trajectory continued. He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated artist/producer Steve Aoki on the summer dance anthem "Save Me," which hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Dance Music chart.

At 23 years old, HRVY already fosters an incredibly mighty online following that spans the globe. He's surpassed one billion Spotify streams and has performed a string of sold-out headline shows in North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Listen to the new single here:



YouTube Star Ally Hills Revives Her Girlfriends Childhood Pop Music Creation manipuLIES Photo
YouTube Star Ally Hills Revives Her Girlfriends Childhood Pop Music Creation 'manipuLIES'
Hills is ready to end 2022 on a high note with the release of a highly energized hit with a priceless backstory. 'manipuLIES' is described as the brainchild of a dramatic 10 year old girl who had yet to experience any romantic turmoil, but alas, still wanted to write a song about it.
7 Candles A New Song For Kwanzaa Released By The GroovaLottos Photo
'7 Candles' A New Song For Kwanzaa Released By The GroovaLottos
The GroovaLottos' comic 'Xmas Morning' and their Afrobeat-styled ode to Kwanzaa, '7 Candles,' bring some funk and soul to the season. While '7 Candles' offers three versions/mixes of the song, Tiktok has gravitated toward the 'Bembe Mix' as a favorite background for dance videos.
Atlanta Pop Artist Zeigh-V Releases Debut Single Gone Too Soon Photo
Atlanta Pop Artist Zeigh-V Releases Debut Single 'Gone Too Soon'
Rising Atlanta/Nashville pop artist Zeigh-V has released new single commemorating the death of young people, 'Gone Too Soon.'
SOFI TUKKER Share Cover of Snow Patrols Chasing Cars Photo
SOFI TUKKER Share Cover of Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'
SOFI TUKKER are ending their meteoric year with the release of their cover of Snow Patrol’s classic “Chasing Cars”. The duo recasts the song as a vulnerable duet that waxes and wanes, echoing intimate conversations. Watch the new lyric video for the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Honors Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center HonorsVIDEO: Ariana DeBose Honors Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors
December 16, 2022

CBS has released a preview of Ariana DeBose performing 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors. The other honorees this year were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). Watch the video preview now!
Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'
December 16, 2022

Clarity was initially teased with the inviting anthem “Ribbon” and the cinematic “Before I Have A Daughter,” which was co-written with Lori McKenna. Bre shares, “I’m doing a lot of self-work; I’m excited to get to play live music again and create the next body of work with a healthy perspective on a hopeful future.”
VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'
December 16, 2022

Lewis Capaldi premieres the video for his piano-led new single “Pointless”. Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.
Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' AgonyFrank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony
December 16, 2022

Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland’s ‘Future 4’ artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene’s most intriguing talents.
VIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMAVIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMA
December 16, 2022

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!
share