Toosii Unveils New Single And Video 'heart cold'

Today, Toosii - a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class - shared a brand new song and video, "heart cold." In the song, Toosii's searing reaction to a break-up quickly turns to memories of other losses: friends whose lives were taken on the streets - "the devil's playground." As a defensive reaction to the pain, it's easy to grow cold. Toosii admits, "Got a good head on my shoulders, but my heart is missin'" yet emerges with fresh resolve to build something that no one can take away from him. Download / stream "heart cold" HERE. Toosii recorded the song with producers Ant Chamberlain, Tymepce and Dvosk.

In the official video, Toosii performs alone, in the bright North Carolina summer sun, as flashbacks take him back to time spent with his ex and friends. View "heart cold" HERE. The clip was directed by NORATCHETSS, who helmed the official video for Toosii's "Poetic Pain," which has amassed nearly 20 million views.

The reflective vibe of "heart cold" contrasts with lush tone of his recent videos for "red die" and "f**k marry kill" - two songs that appear on Thank You For Believing (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records). The mixtape earned praise from critics and tastemakers like The Fader, Complex, The Source, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, and more. Toosii also recently surpassed one billion combined global streams across all of his songs, proof that his music is resonating with listeners, too.

The Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised rapper will be performing at numerous festivals and radio shows this summer, including Rolling Loud in Miami on July 23. In the fall, he'll launch his first-ever U.S. headline outing. Tickets are on sale HERE for the Thank You for Believing tour.

