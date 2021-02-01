Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Alzheimer's

Tony Bennett has revealed that he is battling Alzheimer's Disease, during an interview with AARP Magazine.

Bennett shared the article on Twitter, writing, "Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer's. Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP The Magazine for telling my story."

Bennett was diagnosed officially in 2016, and is now 94 years old. He recently released an album with Lady Gaga, called Cheek to Cheek, and a follow-up is coming this Spring.

The article shows what its like for Bennett living with the disease, including describing how Susan, his wife, talked to him when the interviewer showed up

"Susan placed a hand on his shoulder, leaned over and said: 'This is John, Tone. He's come to talk to us about the new album.' She spoke into his ear, a little loudly perhaps, in a prompting, emphatic register, as if trying to reach her husband through a barrier that had fallen between him and the rest of the world."

Fortunately, Bennett has not experienced some of the worst Alzheimer's symptoms, including wandering from home, episodes of terror, rage or depression, but Susan says that he is "not always sure where he is or what is happening around him."

Tony's team of neurologists say that his twice-a-week singing sessions are stimulating his brain in positive ways.

Read the full piece on AARP Magazine.