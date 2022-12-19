Tonight's Billy Joel Concert at Madison Square Garden Postponed to June 2

Tonight's December 19 Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023.

"Billy Joel is under strict doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance," a spokesperson for Joel stated.

All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. Please note, the June 2nd performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

For more information, please visit here. Joel's Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on January 13, 2023.