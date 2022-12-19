Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tonight's Billy Joel Concert at Madison Square Garden Postponed to June 2

Tonight's Billy Joel Concert at Madison Square Garden Postponed to June 2

All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Tonight's December 19 Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023.

"Billy Joel is under strict doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance," a spokesperson for Joel stated.

All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. Please note, the June 2nd performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

For more information, please visit here. Joel's Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on January 13, 2023.



Wynonna Judd Announces Guests for 2023 The Judds: The Final Tour Photo
Wynonna Judd Announces Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'
The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.
Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Concert This Week Due to Illness Photo
Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Concert This Week Due to Illness
The Billy Joel concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden will be postponed to Friday, June 2nd.
Photos: Go Inside ROCKIN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid Michaelson Photo
Photos: Go Inside ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid Michaelson
On Friday, December 16, Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joined Ingrid Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season. Check out our photos here!
¿Téo? Shares New Single In the Essence Photo
¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Tom Cruise Thanks Fans Mid-Air for TOP GUN: MAVERICK SuccessVIDEO: Tom Cruise Thanks Fans Mid-Air for TOP GUN: MAVERICK Success
December 19, 2022

The greeting features Tom Cruise thanking fans mid-air after jumping from a helicopter while filming MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING, and premiered during a commercial in the national broadcast of the NFL Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on CBS. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: First OPPENHEIMER Trailer ReleasedVIDEO: First OPPENHEIMER Trailer Released
December 19, 2022

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Watch the new video now!
Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'
December 19, 2022

The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.
¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
December 16, 2022

Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!
share