Tokyo Police Club Release Final Single 'Just A Scratch'; Set Farewell Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this year Tokyo Police Club announced 2024 would be their last as a band, with a grand finale performance in their hometown of Toronto, and a hint that more news was in the works.

Today that news comes in the form of two final singles, “Just A Scratch” and “Catch Me If You Can,” and a massive, two-part run of tour dates across North America, leading into what now is four sold-out Toronto finales, November 26-29. The tracks were recorded at Taurus Recording in Toronto, with producer Jesse Turnbull.

Tickets are available pre-sale tomorrow via TokyoPoliceClub.com [pw: TPC4EVER] and to the general public this Friday, March 15 [all dates below].

Discussing the singles guitarist/keyboardist, Graham Wright and bassist, vocalist Dave Monks commented:

“I got the first demo of these tracks at my parent's old house, after spending the day helping them pack to move away from the town where I grew up - the town where TPC met and formed. I listened on phone speakers, sitting on the edge of an air mattress in an empty room in an empty house, remembering the countless days and nights spent in garages and basements and bedrooms, writing and jamming and daydreaming about rock and roll glory - becoming a band.

Even in demo form, even before we knew they'd be our last releases as TPC, the songs FELT summative to me, full of everything that made me fall in love with this band in the first place. I hear bits that we might have come up with in the garage back then, and other bits we could never have dreamed up until right now. I hear all the music we ever loved and all the music we ever made - and most importantly, I hear US, the four of us, the hivemind that is TPC, with all its ideas and enthusiasm.” - Graham Wright

“I remember Graham sending me a drive folder full of instrumental loops and blips, and song tid-bits, and digging through it like a treasure box. Dragging things into ProTools and moving them around in different ways, it's something fun we had messed around with before on La Ferrassie and Feel the Effect. That's why ‘Catch Me If You Can' has the drums dropping out a bunch of times in it; that was just part of the loop Graham sent, and I love how it adds to the arrangement in a way we wouldn't naturally have come up with.” - Dave Monks

Discussing heading back out on tour one last time together, drummer, Greg Alsop and guitarist, Josh Hook offered:

“It's been so awesome to have people reach out and share their feelings around the band ending and what this has meant to them over all these years. Connecting with everyone again in this way has been so uplifting and really given everything that's to come over this year so much life and energy. I'm so glad that we still get to do what we've done for even a little bit longer - put out some music, play some shows and just be Tokyo Police Club.” - Greg Alsop

“We have been so fortunate and privileged to have been able to share our music but even more to have had personal moments shared with us - from graduations to birthdays and onstage proposals. To still see the same familiar faces who have been coming out since the beginning of our touring days and to be connected with so many people through music over almost 20 years of life is truly an honour. This final tour will be the best retirement party anyone could ask for. Thank you so much for being with us on this wild ride.” - Josh Hook

Much loved and often cited, Tokyo Police Club formed while in High School in Newmarket, Ontario just north of Toronto. The band would be hailed by the likes of GQ (“Strokes-caliber catchiness”) and Rolling Stone magazine ("...poised to become the biggest Canadian export since Molson.''), after bursting onto the scene with the wildly successful 2006 EP A Lesson In Crime, 16 minutes of exuberant indie rock that established them as one of the most exciting voices in the burgeoning "blog rock" scene.

Their debut LP, 2008's Elephant Shell, was released on legendary Omaha indie label Saddle Creek Records and supported by appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza, a full U.S, arena tour supporting Weezer, the 2nd of 3 appearance on Late Night With David Letterman, and even landed on the hit U.S. TV show, ‘Desperate Housewives'.

In 2010 they joined forces with acclaimed producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Kurt Vile) to record Champ, which spawned the hit singles "Wait Up (Boots Of Danger)" and “Bambi", and went on to become an enduring fan favorite. The group reunited with Schnapf in 2018 on what will now be their final album, TPC.

With “Just A Scratch” and “Catch Me If You Can” the guys highlight what made their chemistry so special over nearly 20 years.

Tour Dates:

07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

08/01 – Halifax, NS @ Marquee Ballroom

08/03 – St. John, NB @ 506 Festival

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

09/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]