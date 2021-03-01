Tokyo Police Club 10th Anniversary 'Champ' Reissue Out Friday

Tokyo Police Club will release the 10th anniversary edition of their beloved sophomore album Champ this Friday on vinyl + digital, distributed via Mom + Pop (US/Mex./Aus.), Dine Alone (Can.) and Memphis Industries (UK/EU). Pre-order the album here.

Unfortunately, due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, the band's celebratory live livestream performance of the album in full, has been delayed, and will now take place May 30 via Bandcamp. All previously purchased tickets are still valid, and tickets are still available for purchase here

Available for the first time on vinyl, the digital edition will feature the previously unreleased " Hundred Dollar Day " recorded during the Champ sessions in Los Angeles with producer Rob Schnapf, along with a new remix of " Gone " from Matt and Kim, plus previously hard to find remixes, demos and acoustic versions of LP tracks.

Watch the video for "Hundred Dollar Day" below.

Champ 10th Anniversary Track List:

1. Favourite Food

2. Favourite Colour

3. Breakneck Speed

4. Wait Up (Boots of Danger)

5. Bambi

6. End of a Spark

7. Hands Reversed

8. Gone

9. Big Difference

10. Not Sick

11. Frankenstein

Digital Deluxe Edition:

1. Hundred Dollar Day (Previously Unreleased)

2. Bambi (Acoustic)

3. Gone (Matt & Kim Remix)

4. I'm On Your Side (Demo)

5. Breakneck Speed (Demo)

6. Polka Breakneck (Interlude)

7. Boots of Danger (Passion Pit Remix)

8. Boots of Danger (Dom Remix)

9. Breakneck Speed (Andy Rourke Remix)

10. Favourite Colour (Bad Biz Remix)

11. Once I Was The Keeper

12. First Date Kit (Born Ruffians + Tokyo Police Club)

13. Young Vincent Price

Photo Credit: Taylor Ohryn