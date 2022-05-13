Todrick Hall Releases Prince-Inspired Power Ballad 'Breath'

Powerhouse entertainer Todrick Hall has released 'Breath' - a soulful ballad taken from his forthcoming 80s inspired album "Algorhythm".

Inspired by Prince's 'Purple Rain', the skyscraper ballad delivers Todrick's most spine-tingling and emotional vocal performance yet, over stadium-sized rock drums and duelling electric guitars. Co-written by Todrick with producer Jeeve (who has worked with Giorgio Moroder and Nicole Scherzinger), 'Breath' is about an undying love in a toxic relationship.

Todrick said: "'Breath' is the most transparent and vulnerable I have ever been as a songwriter. Sometimes 'the one that got away' is someone who didn't always bring out the best in you but also made you love like you didn't know you could. That's what this song is about. This is my favourite song I have ever written and sang, inspired by my favourite R&B ballads of the 80s."

'Breath' - along with 'Dance Forever' and 'Pre-Madonna' - is taken from Todrick's forthcoming album "Algorhythm", which will be released on June 1 via Frtyfve/AWAL. Pre-save the album here.

Speaking of the album's direction, Todrick said: "Algorhythm is an 80s inspired record that while still being on brand with my most popular work, it reveals a side of my voice I have never accessed in my previous music. I want this album to get back to good traditional music, no gimmicks, no smoke and mirrors, just great music, beats and rhythms. My goal is not to create a replica of 80s music but an evolution of my music infused with 80s nostalgic instrumentation."

Renowned for his charismatic and high-energy performances, Todrick is a multi-disciplined modern-day entertainer and recording artist with over 800 million YouTube views to his name. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes, collaborated with Beyoncé, and co-executive produced the award-winning music video for Taylor Swift's LGBTQ+ anthem 'You Need To Calm Down'.

Todrick Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texan town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on American Idol to international attention through RuPaul's Drag Race to commanding a huge global following on social media. And that's before you even factor in his Broadway runs in Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, or his role as dance captain on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Oti Mabuse.

Todrick's global viral hit 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' (which has racked up over 48 million YouTube views) was picked up by Samsung and revamped into a slick commercial bop 'Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack' for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone. The enduring dance anthem was also featured on the Just Dance 2022 game.

Listen to the new single here: