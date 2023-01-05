Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tobias Dray's For the Fans Release 'Maya' Takes Off on Streaming Platforms

Jan. 05, 2023  

Written with a chance online encounter in mind, French producer, vocalist and musical mad scientist Tobias Dray ended 2022 with a for the fans release of "Maya."

Teasing clips from an Omegle conversation with a stranger almost two years ago, fans created their own romantic storylines and made the track a viral story before it was even released. Clarifying that "Maya" is neither a love song nor a friendship song, Dray sings "Maya, I hope I'll never meet ya" in hopes of keeping a perfect moment untouched.

On the meaning behind the song, Dray shared that he had the real Maya in mind while writing, but it's for him and not for her. Further building the narrative to fans, he has posted videos of Maya learning about this song that encapsulates their chance meeting.

Following the release of the single, "Maya" has been Dray's fastest streaming song of the last year and earned the seventh slot on Spotify's coveted New Music Friday playlist. Later this year, fans can look forward to Dray and Maya meeting in real life to create an official video for the track.

Last year, Dray kept busy with a genre smashing array of releases including "Espada Primo," "Bottle of Bombay," "FUK IT" and "Yagami," all of which pulled from his affinity for anime. All while making headlines in The FADER, Consequence, Ones to Watch and EUPHORIA, he took his sold-out headline tour to Europe and Canada to be met with fans voraciously opening the pit night after night, coming together to communally sweat and experience his musical madness.

Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT TOBIAS DRAY

At only 26 years old, Tobias Dray already has a decade in the music industry under his belt. A well-polished producer turned recording artist, the French musician is an agitator of what the indie-electronic genre typically entails. Having lived in Paris, London, Toronto, and soon heading to New York, Dray's music has a depth that could only be crafted by someone prone to open-minded experimentation across the globe.

Dray recognizes the role of a musician as a savvy marketer of their own brand and has built an online army of supporters, from over 3 million followers on TikTok, to his Spotify listenership that is quickly closing in on 1 million monthly. His music has received early nods from Spotify, winning him coveted positions on the covers of the Lorem and Fresh Finds playlists. His most streamed track to date "HMU" has garnered over 14 million streams on Spotify alone.

Last year, Dray set out on a sold-out headline tour of Europe and Canada in support of his latest releases. Moving into 2023, we will see an influx of new releases as the artist continues to push the envelope and keep his voracious fans fed.



