¿Téo? Shares New Single 'Final Step' From Forthcoming Album

This song/chapter (‘Final Step’) embodies the energy of letting go and turning up.

Mar. 14, 2023  

This Spring Colombian-American singer songwriter ¿Téo? will release his new album Luna and today he drops another taste of the LP via new single, the trap-leaning hip-hop "Final Step."

He says, "This song is the final step before the album Luna - pun intended. People ask me,'why ¿Téo? with the question marks?' A big aspect of it is the concept of totality. I've described the album to be a journey through many of the different sceneries/scenarios someone could experience while the moon is out.

On Friday night ¿Téo? played to a sold-out room at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg and tonight he continues his headline North American "Sol & Luna" tour with a stop in Montreal for a show at Bar Le Ritz. The tour concludes in San Francisco on March 29 with a sold-out show at the Rickshaw Stop.

In April ¿Téo? will play both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival where he is one of the few Latin artists confirmed this yearl. At Coachella, he will also be part of a bill featuring longtime friend Willow Smith, with whose brother Jaden he is the co-founder of the clothing company MSFTSrep along with his own brother and creative director Moises Arias. Tickets for "Sol & Luna" are here and all dates are listed below.

¿Téo? previously shared "A Mi Cama" which was produced by Colombia-based producer, Golden and executive producerBlanda and "In The Essence" which thrilled fans with its reggaetón feel and positive message.

Both tracks also appear on the forthcoming Luna, which sonically aims to be the soundtrack of any nighttime happening, from a wild party, to a tender moment with a loved one, or reflective time alone. As a sister album to his previously released and critically acclaimed Sol, Luna aims to bridge the Americas with intentional mixtures of American and Spanish cultures.

¿Téo? Tour dates

3/14 - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

3/14 - The Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

3/17 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

3/18 - Studio 8 - Minneapolis, MN

3/21 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO SOLD OUT

3/23 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

3/25 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

3/26 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR SOLD OUT

3/29 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

4/14 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/21 - Coachella - Indio, CA



