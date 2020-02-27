Tiny Fighter Release 'Perfect Game' Single
Swedish-Australian indie pop outfit Tiny Fighter present their new single 'Perfect Game'. This is the first taste of their debut album 'Going Home', to be released in spring via American label Bay Terrace Records. This single comes hot on the trail of 'Strangest Thing' and its accompanying video.
"Perfect Game is a song about relationships. Relationships with oneself, with others and critically with money and power. And how the latter can distort and bend the former into something perverse, something corrupted and ultimately something that is not real," says Therese Karlsson.
Directed and filmed by Rikard Westman, the video for 'Perfect Game' was performed and choreographed by Jessika Sillanpää.
"Given the simplicity of the song we wanted to do something special for the video - something super expressive, a little dark even. Filming in Bogesund Slott, a 17th-century castle north of Stockholm, with dancer/choregrapher Jessika Sillanpää and director Rikard Westman was the perfect combination. Rikard is in essence a painter, just with a camera. And Jessika has really good instincts, bringing her street-style background to make what we hope is something that is both beautiful and challenging," says Tim Spelman.
Based in Stockholm, Tiny Fighter was formed after a chance meeting between Therese Karlsson (a truck driver from Kalmar, Sweden) and Tim Spelman (a doctor from Melbourne, Australia). The two met in Stockholm in 2017 and began collaborating, offering an enticing mix of indie-rock and berserker chamber pop.
2019 saw the band's ongoing collaboration with legendary multi-Grammy, Gold & Platinum Award producer Thomas 'Plec' Johansson, which also resulted in the 'Tell Me' EP (2019) and the 'Reworks' remix EP.
For their debut 'Going Home' LP, Tiny Fighter recorded for over 12 months in both Stockholm and at The Panic Room in Skövde, Sweden. The result is a compelling combination of the unabashed indie-pop of Tiny Fighter's earlier releases with deeper, darker arrangements that showcase the full range of Karlsson and Spelman's songwriting.
Earlier, Tiny Fighter recorded their successful 2018 singles 'New Century', 'Want Friends' and 'Hollow Talk' in Los Angeles and Stockholm with Daniel Rejmer (Foals, Ben Frost, Girls Names). Their live album 'The Loft Sessions (Live in New York)', released in December 2018, was recorded on their first North American tour.
Tiny Fighter have grown from an artsy studio project to a live entity selling out tours and filling larger music venues, quickly building a strong reputation for their stirring live performances and ability to tastefully mix catchy indie-pop with darker themes and arrangements.
Most recent tours led the band through Ireland, Latvia, Serbia and Scandinavia. Tiny Fighter's music enjoyed over 750K YouTube views and 250K Spotify streams in 2019 alone. Other notable achievement includes playing the Stockholm final of the competitive P4 Nästa 2018 song competition.
As of March 6, 'Perfect Game' will be available across online stores like iTunes and streaming platforms such as Spotify. The full 'Going Home' album will be released on April 3, available for order directly from Tiny Fighter via Bandcamp.
Listen to "Perfect Game" here: