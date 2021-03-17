Timmy Brown Honors Late Grandmother With 'If You Were Here' Video

Coming off the release of his latest single, "If You Were Here," Timmy Brown follows it up with a heartfelt video, directed by Justin Mayotte, honoring his late grandmother. The simplicity of the video highlights the love that Brown feels for his grandmother, which can be seen in the family photographs strung up behind him. "If You Were Here" explores the feelings of loss and wanting to let them know that they will be missed forever.

People exclusively debuted the sentimental video, which can be watched below.

"Creating this music video concept with Justin was so fun because I got to get my family and friends together. We were all able to share past memories and grow closer as we remembered those no longer with us," says Brown

"'If You Were Here' is sure to evoke emotions as music listeners are taken through the process of grieving a loved one." - Darlene Aderoju, People

"Years after his grandmother's passing, Timmy Brown's 'If You Were Here' is a heartwarming tribute to the loving impact she continues to have on his life, his dad's, and grandfather's" - Donna Block, Medium

Later this spring, Brown will be releasing his debut album, which will feature this single, which can be heard here , and "Play It By Beer." Already having a solid fan base in New England, this album will allow fans across the country to fall in love with Brown and his crooner voice. Jump on the bandwagon now, as this is just the beginning for the New England native.

Timmy Brown is a singer, songwriter, and recording artist from Norton, Massachusetts and is best known for his dedication to creating expressive and energized country music. Brown's debut EP Leave This Town was released in April of 2016 and on April 18th of that year Timmy's first single, titled Lil Bit, was released on iTunes where it reached the Top 100 charts in a matter of twenty-four hours. In the fall of 2017, Brown auditioned for Season One of the "American Idol" reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. His infectious energy, talent, and enthusiasm have made him a local favorite throughout the New England area.

In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music's Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Timmy Brown has opened for a number of popular artists including Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, LANCO, and Lindsey Ell. Brown's latest album Good Life, produced by Josh Gleave, is set to release in 2021 with a track-list of ten first class, brand new songs. Track four from the album, "Play It By Beer", will appear as the album's single and accompanied by a new music video that will be released later this month. Also appearing on Good Life, is "If You Were Here" dedicated to Brown's beloved grandmother, who pushed Brown to pursue his dream of a music career. Brown's dedication and love of music is evident when he is performing on stage. It is his devotion to the country genre and his natural ability to draw in and connect with his audience that has earned Brown such a loyal fan base.

Watch the video here: