Time Warp Announces Headliners for 2020's Mannheim Edition

After a completely sold-out series of 25th Anniversary events around North and South America in 2019, Germany's iconic Time Warp festival returns to its spiritual home, Mannheim for its 26th year, with 19 hours of music spread across seven floors kicking off on 4th April and featuring both red hot young talents and returning icons such as Ricardo Villalobos, Laurent Garnier, Richie Hawtin, Dixon, Solomun, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Dax J, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Liebing, DJ Koze, The Black Madonna, Sven Väth, Kobosil, KiNK LIVE, Luigi Madonna, Marco Carola, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Paula Temple and dozens more.

For over a quarter-of-a-century, Time Warp has been synonymous with impressive line-ups and immersive production and floor designs that push technological boundaries. Says Cosmopop's Robin Ebinger, "After our shows in São Paulo and New York City, we are very much looking forward to coming back to our home base in Mannheim on April 4th to kick off the next 25 years of Time Warp."

"Our most recent addition to the Time Warp lineup (which debuted last year) is Floor 7, which will be back and better than ever in 2020. With help from returning partners Rockstar Games, Floor 7 will deliver a cutting edge lineup and an all new sensory experience combining design, sounds and visual technology."

Artists had plenty to say after last year's 25th anniversary, such as Adam Beyer - "Time Warp was amazing as ever. Congratulations on 25 spectacular years, can't wait for the next 25!"

Jamie Jones - "There's nothing like Time Warp! What an experience. Music and the club environment unites us all, that's why it changed our lives! That's why we are still in love. Happy 25th!

Richie Hawtin - "Wow... Time Warp was emotional. This moment was cinematic. Time Warp represents a family. This celebration of life means so much. I will remember this moment for the rest of my life. Thank you Time Warp and the whole family. To another quarter century and beyond. And love to all the people who danced, that was a special one."

Time Warp 2020 reads as a list of the biggest and most influential names in house techno, from game changing pioneers to contemporary talents. All shades of techno are covered, from dark and driving to more ethereal and spaced out, with special live shows from Bulgarian wizard KiNK, synth maestro Mathew Jonson, Filth on Acid boss Reinier Zonneveld, and a DJ set from hard techno pair SHDW & Obscure Shape.

Next to those live shows, headlining DJs include Cocoon boss Sven Väth, Paradise man Jamie Jones, Drumcode's Adam Beyer, Music On's Marco Carola, Mosaic's Maceo Plex and Second State pair, Pan-Pot. There's also widescreen sounds from The Black Madonna, acid from Nina Kraviz, minimal from Richie Hawtin and Ricardo Villalobos, blistering grooves from Berghain resident Kobosil, Charlotte de Witte, Paula Temple, Amelie Lens, Chris Liebing, Detroit styles from Seth Troxler and high energy house from The Martinez Brothers, Solomun, Dixon, Gerd Janson, Loco Dice and an always-worth-catching, elegant selection from Time Warp regular, Laurent Garnier.

2020 is set to be another landmark year in the history of Time Warp, so don't miss out on the next chapter of this famous story.

Full line-up:

Adam Beyer

Adam Port b2b Reznik

Adriatique

Amelie Lens

Andrea Oliva

Ann Clue

The Black Madonna

Boris Brejcha

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

Dax J

Dixon

DJ Koze

Gerd Janson

I Hate Models

Jamie Jones

Joseph Capriati

Karotte

KiNK (live)

Kobosil

Kölsch

Laurent Garnier

Loco Dice

Luigi Madonna

Maceo Plex

Marco Carola

Mathew Jonson (live)

Monika Kruse

Nina Kraviz

Pan-Pot

Paula Temple

Reinier Zonneveld (live)

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Rødhåd

Seebase

Seth Troxler

SHDW & Obscure Shape

Solomun

Sonja Moonear

Steffen Baumann

Sven Väth

The Martinez Brothers





