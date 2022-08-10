Tim Bernardes Performs KEXP Session & New International Tour Dates

Since the recent release of Mil Coisas Invisíveis, Tim Bernardes' critically acclaimed sophomore album out now on Psychic Hotline, the São Paulo singer-songwriter has been captivating audiences internationally.

On a stop while on tour in the U.S. with Fleet Foxes, Bernardes paid a visit to the legendary KEXP studios for a session, and gave a stunningly intimate and impactful performance. Host Cheryl Waters said during the session, "I feel like I've been transported to another little world".

In a format not often seen on the platform, Tim appears solo, switching between his guitar and a Grand piano, playing songs from the new album in such a way that makes you feel as if he were in your living room, singing just for you. In their post-session interview, Waters remarked on Bernardes' ability to invoke a universal kind of understanding:

"you really have a gift as a songwriter and I don't even actually understand Portuguese but there's such a fluidity and emotional connection to your songs that I feel like I'm understanding- I'm almost going to start singing along," she says.

Bernardes' unreal ability to transport listeners via his jaw-droppingly intimate arrangements echoed through his performances on a recent tour with Fleet Foxes, as well as at Newport Folk Fest and a sold out show at Public Records in Brooklyn.

After witnessing his performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the folks at wewriteaboutmusic remarked, "We've witnessed countless sets in our lifetime, and usually a lot of them rely on theatrics or stage production to evoke a feeling, but it was just Tim and a guitar up there that had us feeling all of the emotions."

Mil Coisas Invisíveis is a poignant collection of 15 songs composed, produced, mixed, directed, arranged, and played by Bernardes, with the help of Gui Jesus Toledo recording, supervising and mastering. The title of the album (A Million Invisible Things) amplifies the idea of all of the unseen forces that make our reality what it is.

The songs touch upon themes like the journey of life to death to nostalgia, to the overwhelming feeling of missing someone- all of the small-yet-large moments that make the experience of existence what it is.

Bernardes will continue to take the album around the world, with his first stops being in Brazil, returning in November to play the first iteration of Primavera Sound Sao Paulo.

Watch the performance here:

Tim Bernardes 2022 World Tour

8/24 + 8/25 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ @ Teatro Claro

9/1 + 9/2 - Porto Alegre, RS @ Theatro São Pedro

9/5 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

9/6 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

9/7 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

9/9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

9/10 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg (Ronda) *

9/11 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

9/17 - São Paulo, SP @ Coala Festival

9/23 - 9/24 - São Paulo, SP @ SESC Pinheiros

10/14 - Ílhavo, PT @ Casa da Cultura

10/15 - Ourém, PT @ Teatro Municipal

10/21 - Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

10/22 - Figueira da Foz, PT @ CAE Figueira

10/23 - Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/24 - Porto, PT @ Casa da Música

11/5 - São Paulo, SP @ Primavera Sound

*with Fleet Foxes