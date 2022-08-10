Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Bernardes Performs KEXP Session & New International Tour Dates

Tim Bernardes Performs KEXP Session & New International Tour Dates

Bernardes is currently on tour with Fleet Foxes.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Since the recent release of Mil Coisas Invisíveis, Tim Bernardes' critically acclaimed sophomore album out now on Psychic Hotline, the São Paulo singer-songwriter has been captivating audiences internationally.

On a stop while on tour in the U.S. with Fleet Foxes, Bernardes paid a visit to the legendary KEXP studios for a session, and gave a stunningly intimate and impactful performance. Host Cheryl Waters said during the session, "I feel like I've been transported to another little world".

In a format not often seen on the platform, Tim appears solo, switching between his guitar and a Grand piano, playing songs from the new album in such a way that makes you feel as if he were in your living room, singing just for you. In their post-session interview, Waters remarked on Bernardes' ability to invoke a universal kind of understanding:

"you really have a gift as a songwriter and I don't even actually understand Portuguese but there's such a fluidity and emotional connection to your songs that I feel like I'm understanding- I'm almost going to start singing along," she says.

Bernardes' unreal ability to transport listeners via his jaw-droppingly intimate arrangements echoed through his performances on a recent tour with Fleet Foxes, as well as at Newport Folk Fest and a sold out show at Public Records in Brooklyn.

After witnessing his performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the folks at wewriteaboutmusic remarked, "We've witnessed countless sets in our lifetime, and usually a lot of them rely on theatrics or stage production to evoke a feeling, but it was just Tim and a guitar up there that had us feeling all of the emotions."

Mil Coisas Invisíveis is a poignant collection of 15 songs composed, produced, mixed, directed, arranged, and played by Bernardes, with the help of Gui Jesus Toledo recording, supervising and mastering. The title of the album (A Million Invisible Things) amplifies the idea of all of the unseen forces that make our reality what it is.

The songs touch upon themes like the journey of life to death to nostalgia, to the overwhelming feeling of missing someone- all of the small-yet-large moments that make the experience of existence what it is.

Bernardes will continue to take the album around the world, with his first stops being in Brazil, returning in November to play the first iteration of Primavera Sound Sao Paulo.

Watch the performance here:

Tim Bernardes 2022 World Tour

8/24 + 8/25 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ @ Teatro Claro

9/1 + 9/2 - Porto Alegre, RS @ Theatro São Pedro

9/5 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

9/6 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

9/7 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

9/9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

9/10 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg (Ronda) *

9/11 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

9/17 - São Paulo, SP @ Coala Festival

9/23 - 9/24 - São Paulo, SP @ SESC Pinheiros

10/14 - Ílhavo, PT @ Casa da Cultura

10/15 - Ourém, PT @ Teatro Municipal

10/21 - Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

10/22 - Figueira da Foz, PT @ CAE Figueira

10/23 - Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/24 - Porto, PT @ Casa da Música

11/5 - São Paulo, SP @ Primavera Sound

*with Fleet Foxes




From This Author - Michael Major


Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honoring the Resilience of Appalachia on 'Jubilation'
August 9, 2022

‘Jubilation’ features 13-tracks of instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America’s barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin. The album’s first single “Blue Ridge Mountain Baby” is out now. Plus, check out tour dates!
MENGERS Announce U.S. Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

The first leg kicks off August 20 in Chicago, IL and concludes in Philadelphia, PA. The next run starts on October 27 in Long Beach, CA and winds up at Seattle, WA’s Freakout Festival November 10-13. Along the way they hit New York City on August 26 for a show at Berlin Under A with their Devil In The Woods Records label-mates Sgt. Papers.
Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 on Amp
August 9, 2022

Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official return on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly. Full Queen Radio episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Music.
John Petrucci Announces More Dates To Solo Tour
August 9, 2022

The shows in Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th) were announced last month, and fans demanded more performances after learning that the tour would feature former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue all on the same stage.
RTG Features & MSM to Team Up for Run TMC Documentary
August 9, 2022

RTG Features and MSM, the producers of the award-winning documentary series The Last Dance, are in pre-production on what they’re calling “the most fun sports doc of all time” – a feature-length documentary on Run TMC, the colorful, high-scoring trio of Golden State Warriors teammates consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. 