TikTok Star Leah Marie Mason Releases New Single 'Hannah'

Rising country starlet Leah Marie Mason released her new single "Hannah" on September 14th, with an accompanying music video debuting on the same day. The single is now available on all streaming platforms

In today's society, there is so much pressure to have someone to spend your life with. Some of us go through the thought that we will end up alone or that we will never find anyone. "Hannah" lays out some of the steps that were taken in order for this person to accept living their life alone.

The song tells the story of a young woman, starting at the age of 26, who goes through the trials and tribulations of figuring out her own love story, with lyrics telling the sad truth that Hannah thinks may become her fate, "Hannah grew immune to all the victims that would pass through her duvet / Resorting to the classic "boys are stupid" the excuses justified mistakes she knew just how to make / Hannah made her mind up years ago she wouldn't mind a life alone / Complications of misfortunate accounts of almost finding love for comfort we're a bit too close."

Leah Marie Mason may have just broken out onto the scene this year with her viral TikTok that tugged at heartstrings (over 13 million, to be exact), but she has the poise and skill of a seasoned artist. Leah featured her latest single "I Wish" in a TikTok that has now gained over 1.9M views and the song has garnered over 200,000 streams in just over 3 weeks.

Listen to the single here: