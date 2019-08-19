Thurston Moore Announces New Spirit Counsel Tour Dates

Thurston Moore has added Woodstock, Los Angeles, and San Francisco shows to his upcoming US tour in support of his forthcoming 3 CD box set, SPIRIT COUNSEL, set for release on September 21, International Peace Day.

The newly added shows are:

Monday, December 2 - Woodstock, NY - Colony

Sunday, December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Monday, December 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel



The SPIRIT COUNSEL box set features a trio of sublime and explosive instrumental compositions, released via his record label with Eva Prinz, The Daydream Library Series.



Thurston Moore moved to New York City in 1976 to play punk, founding Sonic Youth in 1980. Through his solo work, collaborations within bands, and through his support of other artists, all of his work in the four decades since has been part of a gorgeous and perpetually evolving sonic revolution.

TOUR DATES

EUROPE



October 14 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside (ticket link)

October 15 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand (ticket link)

October 16 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (ticket link)

October 18 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill (ticket link)

October 19 - London, UK - ULU (ticket link)

October 20 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms (ticket link)

October 22 - Paris, France - Trabendo (ticket link)

October 23 - Cologne, Germany - Kulturkirche (ticket link)

October 24 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan (ticket link)

October 26 -- Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar (ticket link)

October 27 - Munich, Germany - Strom (ticket link)

October 28 - Vienna, Austria - WUK (ticket link)

October 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett (ticket link)



UNITED STATES



December 2 - Woodstock, NY (NEW DATE) (ticket link)

December 3 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway Arts (ticket link)

December 4 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom (ticket link)

December 5 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge (ticket link)

December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle (ticket link)

December 7 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall (ticket link)

December 8 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar (ticket link)

December 12 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (ticket link)

December 13 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (ticket link)

December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (NEW DATE) (ticket link)

December 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (NEW DATE) (ticket link)





Related Articles View More Music Stories