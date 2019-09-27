Thomas Wesley and the Jonas Brothers Team Up for New Song and Video

Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley, unveils new track and video, "Lonely" with Grammy nominated multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers today. The video was directed by frequent collaborator, Brandon Dermer, and was filmed documentary style over the course of a weekend of touring at the Calgary Stampede, Square Butte Ranch, XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, Electric Lady Studiosin NYC and more.

This is the third Thomas Wesley track, following "Heartless" featuring Morgan Wallen and "So Long" featuring Cam, of several forthcoming collaborations that are set to appear on Diplo's country record due out later this year.

Rolling Stone has lauded Diplo's recent splash into country music as "impressively graceful," while the Washington Post praised "So Long" as "the century's first great EDM-country song."

Upon release of debut track "So Long," Diplo performed at Stagecoach's first ever Stagecoach Late Night where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of "Old Town Road." Following the performance, Diplo shared his remix of the viral hit-listen here. Diplo also landed at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course for a performance ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a member of the now legendary Major Lazer, who just released "Que Calor" featuring J Balvinand El Alfa to critical acclaim and LSD with Sia and Labrinth-which has tallied more than a billion streams and recently released its debut album. Diplo is also a member of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. As the world's most in-demand producer, Diplo has worked with artists as disparate as Beyoncé, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A., Bad Bunny and Turnstile. The past year has seen the release of three EPs, the continent-inspired EP Europa and California, inspired by his sometimes-home base of Los Angeles, and the deep house-inspired Higher Ground that was followed by a brand-new show production at Diplo's Coachella headline set. He continues to tour the world over.





Related Articles View More Music Stories