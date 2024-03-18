Thomas Rhett Notches 22nd Career No. 1 With 'Mamaw's House (Feat. Morgan Wallen)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After celebrating 21 chart-topping hits in a matter of just 10 years, Thomas Rhett enters the second decade of his career notching his 22nd career No. 1 with “Mamaw's House (feat. Morgan Wallen)."

Topping the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week, Rhett and Wallen wrote the track with Matt Dragstem and Chase McGill. The song elicited an immediate reaction from fans and was spontaneously added to Country radio stations across the country, rising to the top of the charts as well as garnering 94.6 MILLION streams globally.

“Mamaw's House (feat. Morgan Wallen)” also drew praise as a “must-hear collab” from critics, remarking how the song “serves as an example of true storytelling” (Country Now).

“Both of our Mamaws were such a big part of shaping us into the men we are today, so I loved being able to pay tribute to them in this way,” said Thomas Rhett. “God bless all the Mamaws out there for making us all better people and thank y'all for loving on them with us!”

This nod comes as a continuation of the hitmaker's impressive record, as “on average, Thomas Rhett has scored a No. 1 song on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart every six months for the past decade” (Rolling Stone). In addition to his ever-growing list of No. 1s as an artist, Thomas Rhett has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, most recently penning Cole Swindell's No. 1 “She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

It was just announced that Thomas Rhett will receive his fifth CMA Triple Play Award, which recognizes recipients for penning three No. 1 Songs within a 12-month period (“Country Again,” “Slow Down Summer,” and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” by Cole Swindell).

10 years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett has 22 No. 1 singles, 15 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart).

His most recent sixth studio album, Where We Started "practically demands an open field, tens-of-thousands-strong throng of fans in front of it" (Esquire). Declared “a prince in the genre” (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period.

He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado and Añejo variants. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com.

Single Cover Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.