Third Eye Blind Expands '25 Years in the Blind' Tour

The tour will kick off on March 10.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their 25 Years in the Blind tour in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart (2021) and Unplugged (2022). Tickets are on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am (local time), with a presale through ThirdEyeBlind.com beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10am (local time).

"Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus," says Stephan Jenkins. "It's not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture." Their latest album Unplugged reimagines the back catalog, including the previously unreleased live favorite, "Second Born."

Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon. Proceeds of each ticket sold will help our friends in the surf community at SeaTrees. Every dollar raised on Third Eye Blind's tours has been matched by tech entrepreneur Mark Pincus and his non-profit, Future Self. Since 2017, Third Eye Blind has sought to mitigate the touring industry's carbon impact and also banned plastic water bottles backstage, saving an estimated 17,000 bottles per tour.

"Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California's lost kelp forest ecosystem," says SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. "These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate."

"As surfers, we get to see this vibrant ocean wilderness up close so it is natural for us to want to protect and restore it," says Mark Pincus. "Kelp restoration will be a focus of my Future Self initiative, and Stephan and I are excited and inspired to help in regenerating our California coastline. "

A dedicated surfer, one of Jenkins' first jobs as a teenager was reforesting kelp off the Santa Barbara coast. He adds, "We have a gargantuan natural carbon sequestration mechanism along the entire west coast of the US. We have new technologies and organizations like SeaTrees where people can mitigate their own carbon footprint and bring back one of the biggest ecosystems in the world. Kelp grows fast. We can do this now."

On CBS Mornings, Jenkins told Gayle King, "We have a beautiful, bright future," with climate action in the center of it. "That's what I want people to know."

Third Eye Blind Tour Dates

March 10 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans
March 11 Kinder, LA Mikko Live!
March 13 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
March 14 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 15 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium
March 16 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
March 18 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
March 19 Tampa, FL Innings Festival
March 21 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC
March 22 Richmond, VA The National
March 23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre
March 24 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theater
March 25 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom
March 28 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
March 29 Buffalo, NY Center for the Arts
March 31 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor
April 1 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
April 3 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
April 5 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
April 6 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
April 7 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center
April 8 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
April 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
April 12 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 14 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort
April 15 Pala, CA Pala Casino Spa Resort



