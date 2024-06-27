They Might Be Giants Continue 'The Big Show' US Tour With East Coast Dates This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of two months of sold-out midwestern dates, music legends They Might Be Giants continue “The Big Show Tour” on the East Coast with stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Brooklyn, and Boston.



They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their two-night stands by presenting dramatically different shows. Returning audiences will be treated to an entirely different evening of music, with the band spotlighting a different album each night, and keeping the song selection ever-changing. Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other. TMBG's superlative live band has now expanded to eight, with a three-piece horn section including trumpet virtuoso Mark Pender from the Conan show.



Tickets go on sale to the public TOMORROW Friday, June 28 at 12pm EST and can be purchased here.

VINYL MANIA!

Vinyl interest in the band reached historic peaks last year, and to meet the demand the band’s Idlewild Recordings imprint’s new release program is full swing. With more than a dozen re-issues, new albums, and vinyl-exclusive releases, Idlewild has pressed Flood and Apollo 18 picture discs alongside lovingly-made reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and most recently, the long-awaited vinyl release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet. On the docket for 2024: a horn-oriented live collection called Beast of Horns, as well as fan-favorite John Henry. Expand your collection of TMBG vinyl right here.

DIAL-A_SONG AND BEYOND!

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to countless shows and commercials.

FREE!

Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

Tour Dates:

Dec 5 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec 6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec 7 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Dec 8 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Dec 14 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec 15 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Photo Credit: Sam Graff

Comments