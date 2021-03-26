They Might Be Giants Announce New Project 'BOOK'

Alternative rock legends, They Might Be Giants has announced a new album and a remarkable accompanying art book aptly titled: BOOK.

BOOK is a 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book. It features original work by Brooklyn photographer Brian Karlsonn and lyrics selected from several beloved TMBG albums set in typographical illustrations by graphic design superstar Paul Sahre. In fact, Sahre actually typed all the lyrics by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter from the early 1970s.

In addition to the book of BOOK, there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape! All formats come with a download of the album. Pre-orders are available now . Every pre-order receives an instant download of new single " I Lost Thursday " and subsequent tracks as they are shared over the next few months.

Two-time Grammy winners, They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials.

Stay tuned for more details on the release coming soon! In the meantime, check out a sneak peek at the cover and inside of the book below. Fans can also enjoy They Might Be Giants smartphone app ( Apple Android ) which adds a new song every day. Dig it!

Listen to new single "I Lost Thursday" here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez