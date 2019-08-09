Theophilus London Drops Official Video For Soulful New Single PRETTY

Theophilus London follows on from his 'Lovers Holiday III' EP with 'Pretty' featuring Ian Isiah - the fifth single from his upcoming album.



The irresistibly smooth track sees Brooklyn-based Isiah taking on an infectious hook while Theophilus effortlessly raps over soulful production, including a guitar line from the multi-talented Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange. With a nod to the recent hip-hop and country music crossover explosion, the track's official video sees Theophilus serenading the many women in his life whilst decked out in stereotypical cowboy attire. The latest in a run of single releases from the highly- anticipated Bebey, the release of 'Pretty' suggests that the twelve-track album is just around the corner.

Watch the video here:

The single also marks Theophilus' first musical release since March's 'Lovers Holiday III', a five-track production that completed the rapper and model's trilogy of projects - featuring both Isiah and rap icon Lil Yachty.



Prior to this he collaborated with Australian psychedelic rockers Tame Impalaon 'Whiplash', a track that received support from Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and Travis Holcomb at KRCW.



Capturing the imagination with his effortless journey between sounds, Theophilus London's warm blend of genres, including hip-hop, soul-pop, electro, and contemporary R&B, have seen the talent rise meteorically in recent years, with the Trinidad-born American gaining backing from the likes of Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, MistaJam and Virgil Abloh.



With Annie Mac naming his Giggs collaboration 'Bebey' as her Hottest Record, the single was playlisted by BBC Radio 1xtra, Kiss Fresh, Capital XTRA, and BBC Radio 1 - where it hit the B-List.



Theophilus London's third studio album is just around the corner, with 'Pretty' teasing the next chapter for this idiosyncratic artist.





