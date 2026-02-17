Thee Sacred Souls, LA LOM, & The Womack Sisters to Play National Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thee Sacred Souls, LA LOM, and The Womack Sisters are joining together for their Constellation Tour across North America this August and September. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, February 18th at 10am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 20th at 10am local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 18th at 8am local time until Thursday, February 19th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Thee Sacred Souls are a modern soul trio from San Diego who blend 1960s and 1970s R&B warmth with a modern take. Their 2024 album Got A Story To Tell saw their fan base grow immensely, which now brings them to headline amphitheatres across North America.

In two years, the band has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, at festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and had several TV show appearances, while accruing over eight million monthly listeners on Spotify. This tour announcement comes on the heels of two sold-out shows at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22 & 23, 2026.

LA LOM (short for The Los Angeles League of Musicians) is a Los Angeles-based trio blending the warmth of vintage cumbia, bolero, and rock into a golden, cinematic sound. Their self-titled debut album, The Los Angeles League of Musicians (2024), garnered praise for capturing the laid-back soul of East L.A. with instrumental grace and hypnotic rhythm. The band has played major festivals including Austin City Limits, Newport Folk & Jazz, Treefort and has headlined tours across North America and Europe.

The Womack Sisters are spearheading the modern soul genre, blending R&B harmonies with a contemporary style. As the daughters of Cecil and Linda Womack and granddaughters of Sam Cooke, music runs deep in their DNA. Last fall saw the release of their debut singles with Daptone, produced by soul mainstay Gabe Roth, with new music anticipated for later this year.

Tour Dates

Aug 4, 2026 Calgary, ALB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

Aug 8, 2026 Carnation, WA Remlinger Farms

Aug 9, 2025 Vancouver, BC Freedom Mobile Arch

Aug 11, 2026 Forest Grove, OR McMenamins Grand Lodge Concerts In The Grove

Aug 12, 2026 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 15, 2026 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

Aug 16, 2026 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Aug 18, 2026 Sandy, UT Beddy's Plaza at America First Field

Aug 20, 2026 Denver, CO JunkYard

Aug 21, 2026 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

Aug 22, 2026 Taos, NM Red Willow Park

Aug 25, 2026 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Aug 26, 2026 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 28, 2026 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Sep 10, 2026 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

Sep 11, 2026 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Sep 12, 2026 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 15, 2026 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep 17, 2026 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Sep 18, 2026 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 20, 2026 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre

Sep 22, 2026 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

Sep 23, 2026 Cincinnati, OH Brady Music Center

Sep 26, 2026 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

*Without LA LOM

Photo Credit: Gabe Roth