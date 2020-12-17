TheRealJonSmith Conjures Fire On EP For NO ONE

Record Producer, Songwriter, Mixer, and Multi-Instrumentalist Jonathan Smith [a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith] leaned heavily on his skillset as he produced, engineered, mixed, played drums, bass, additional guitar, as well as synths and piano on the new NO ONE EP. Officially released everywhere on December 18, 2020.

TheRealJonSmith said: "Jake [Jacob Nolen, No One's front man and mastermind] walked in with a batch of firey rock songs that were so inspiring and fun to work on. He sang and played his ass off too. Jake is one talented dude that cares a ton about his craft." While working on the No One EP, TheRealJonSmith played electric guitars extensively as well as played all bass, drums, piano, and synths on all the songs.

TheRealJonSmith is an Award Winning multi-genre record producer, songwriter, mixer, multi- instrumentalist, composer, and original member of rock band Luna Halo [Rick Rubin / Columbia Records]. Taylor Swift recorded the band's song "Untouchable" on her Fearless: "Platinum Edition" release. Also, TheRealJonSmith has produced two EP's for Kevin Max [Member of Multi-Platinum / Multi-Grammy Award Winning band dcTalk]. TheRealJonSmith also co-wrote and produced the song "Movie Star" for Universal Pictures' "Jem and the Holograms" with pop artist / actor Hayley Kiyoko ["Jem and the Holograms" cast member "Aja" / Raven Ramirez on CSI: Cyber].

TheRealJonSmith has toured the world, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and performed with several Multi-Platinum / Multi-Grammy Award Winning artists, producers and other hit songwriters [for P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Keith Urban, Leona Lewis], as well as many A-List, world-class session musicians.

Formerly based in Nashville, and after spending years working in studios and touring around the world, TheRealJonSmith relocated to Los Angeles in 2011. Now he can be found working between these music capitals and enjoys the diversity. Recently, TheRealJonSmith produced a record in London at Abbey Road Studios, the most famous studio in the world.

Native South Records [www.nativesouthrecords.com], TheRealJonSmith's new record label venture, is set to release singles and artist projects January 2021.

Westlake Village [suburb of Los Angeles, CA] studio "ProXimity Westlake Village" is TheRealJonSmith's private production facility a few minutes from Malibu, CA. The No One EP was produced, recorded, and mixed at this location.

