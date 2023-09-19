The Young Rochelles Announces LP & Releases Single

The Young Rochelles have announced the upcoming LP, "Kicked To The Curb" and released a new single from it (see Punknews premiere)….

Get ready! On November 10th, 2023, the world will be treated to the shocking return of THE YOUNG ROCHELLES with their latest album, "Kicked to the Curb" via Sounds Rad.

It's the long-awaited sophomore release, “Kicked to the Curb.” The band worked tirelessly, crafting songs that surpass the infectious hooks of their debut album. They've come back with a record that is like melted candy: sweet, syrupy, and addictive. Fans of the RAMONES, QUEERS, SCREECHING WEASEL, and more are in for a treat.

With fourteen tracks that are the definition of catchy, "Kicked to the Curb" promises instant earworms. Prepare to have these tunes take over your mind, and maybe, just maybe, make you gush out your eyeballs. And remember, punk is best enjoyed LOUD!

Listen to the new single here: