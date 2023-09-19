The Young Rochelles Announces LP & Releases Single

On November 10th, 2023, the world will be treated to the shocking return of THE YOUNG ROCHELLES with their latest album, "Kicked to the Curb."

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

The Young Rochelles Announces LP & Releases Single

The Young Rochelles have announced the upcoming LP, "Kicked To The Curb" and released a new single from it (see Punknews premiere)….

Get ready! On November 10th, 2023, the world will be treated to the shocking return of THE YOUNG ROCHELLES with their latest album, "Kicked to the Curb" via Sounds Rad.

It's the long-awaited sophomore release, “Kicked to the Curb.” The band worked tirelessly, crafting songs that surpass the infectious hooks of their debut album. They've come back with a record that is like melted candy: sweet, syrupy, and addictive. Fans of the RAMONES, QUEERS, SCREECHING WEASEL, and more are in for a treat.

With fourteen tracks that are the definition of catchy, "Kicked to the Curb" promises instant earworms. Prepare to have these tunes take over your mind, and maybe, just maybe, make you gush out your eyeballs. And remember, punk is best enjoyed LOUD!

Listen to the new single here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Devendra Banhart Releases Fireflies From New Album Out Friday Photo
Devendra Banhart Releases 'Fireflies' From New Album Out Friday

Devendra Banhart has released “Fireflies,” the newest track taken from his upcoming album Flying Wig. The accompanying visualizer features Anthony Ivancich and Julia Crockett - two pillars of the Stud Country Queer Country Western Dancing community - two stepping through Los Angeles' Club Bahia as Devendra and Mel Shimkavitz look on.

2
K.Flay Announces MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Tour Photo
K.Flay Announces 'MONO: Live in Stereo' 2024 North American Tour

K.Flay announces her MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Headline Tour today. The March run is a series of underplays in seven major cities with each stop featuring two intimate nights in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The tour is in support of her new full-length studio album MONO.

3
LA3C Featuring Headliners Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock Returns Photo
LA3C Featuring Headliners Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock Returns

Additional performances by Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Marc Rebillet, Sudan Archives, Fred Armisen, Lonnie Holley, Aja Monet, Pauli the PSM, Novena Carmel, Shabazz Palaces, Yrsa Daley-Ward with The Josh Craig, Acyde, Siobhan Bell, Kilo Kish, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Def Rain and pop-up performances by Feels Like Floating. 

4
YOSHIKI to Be First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre Photo
YOSHIKI to Be First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre

YOSHIKI's feature documentary film YOSHIKI: Under the Sky had its L.A. premiere at the Chinese Theatre later that evening. The film is YOSHIKI's directorial debut, and features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in OctoberSeventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First TrackAli Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING