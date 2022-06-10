The Wrecks Release Sophomore Album 'Sonder'

"Making this album was a very difficult, sleepless journey that took a lot out of me, but each day and night throughout that process, I could see the light at the end of the tunnel," says The Wreck's vocalist/producer Nick Anderson about their sophomore album - Sonder - out today (June 10, 2022 via Big Noise Music Group).

"I wrote this album because I had to," he declares. "I was slowly and poorly processing a breakup, and for a while there, the breakup was winning." At some point, though, he says the tables turned and the breakup became everything he needed for the last two years to write music that he was proud of and was true to him as a writer and to the progress of the band.



The first song Anderson started working on for Sonder was the bold and emotional pop-punk title track, and it initially began as a "club track," but he says he "decided to switch it up and make a pop-punk song instead" (the beginning of the finished song features a "blown out 808" from that first version).

"There is usually one song per record where the lyrics are improvised and that was the case with 'Sonder,' I improvised the verses. I knew I wanted to name the song 'Sonder' before it even had a chorus. Knowing that is what motivated me to finish the song. I wanted to put it on the record so bad, for the namesake of it."

The "Sonder" music video, out today, was directed by Natalie Hewitt and it's a colorful lo-fi studio performance that showcases how truly energetic, and joyous, the band is when they're playing live.

As for the making of the rest of the album Anderson says it was a "lonely, emotional, angry, sleepy, and loud process. 5:00 AM would roll around and I'd be sitting in my studio next to my snoring puppy trying to perfect the same guitar take that I began attempting two hours before then," he remembers. "But I knew I was onto something with this new music, and every fiber of my being wanted to see it through. I haven't felt this excited or optimistic about releasing a body of work in my entire career."

While also benefiting from what he's learned over the years regarding production, he says that Sonder feels a lot like a "return to the writing process" that he had when the band first started. There's something for everyone on Sonder and I hope the right songs find the right people when it comes out."

On Sonder, there's not only their distinctive witty, frantic genre-bending tracks ("Sonder," "Don't Be Scared," "Unholy," "Ugly Side," and "Lone Survivor"), but also their take on mesmerizing alt-rock love/loss ballads ("Where Are You Now?," "Dystopia," "Unrequited," "No Place I'd Rather Be," "Normal,""I Love This Part," and "Where Are You Now" featuring girlhouse ).

Yesterday, The Wrecks kicked off their headlining Better Than Ever tour featuring support from girlhouse and Mothé in Fresno and the tour continues tonight (Friday, June 10th - Sold Out) and tomorrow night (Saturday, June 11th - Sold Out) at San Francisco's Café Du Nord and will visit Seattle, Chicago, NYC, Philly, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and more before concluding on July 23 in Los Angeles.

Multiple shows have already sold out and second nights have been added in both L.A. on July 22 and San Francisco on June 10. The band will also be playing Milwaukee's long-running Summerfest on June 24.

Sonder follows the release of the band's 2016 debut EP We Are The Wrecks (their first single "Favorite Liar" currently has 36 million+ streams on Spotify), their 2018 Panic Vertigo EP, their 2020 Static EP as well as their 2020 debut LP Infinitely Ordinary (58 million+ streams on Spotify).

The Wrecks begun as vocalist/producer Nick Anderson's sole endeavor and has since been rounded out by Aaron Kelley (bass), Nick "Schmizz" Schmidt (guitar) and Billy Nally (drums).

The Wrecks continue to rack up the massive fan base that has already given their top five singles on Spotify over 80 million listens. Poised for a wide-open road ahead of them, Nick Anderson and The Wrecks continue to charge into the limelight. Not too shabby for a kid from Wellsville, just two hours south of nowhere.

The Wrecks new album Sonder is out today June 10, 2020 via Big Noise Music Group.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

The Wrecks - I Love This Part Tour

with girlhouse and Mothé

(*Fresno show moved to June 9th, San Francisco second show added on June 10th, Los Angeles second show added on July 22)

6.9 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6.10 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord (SOLD OUT)

6.11 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord (SOLD OUT)

6.13 Seattle - The Crocodile (SOLD OUT)

6.14 - Portland, OR - Holocene (SOLD OUT)

6.16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

6.17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

6.18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

6.20 - St. Louis - Delmar Hall

6.21 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

6.23 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

6.24 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest (The Wrecks only)

6.25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6.26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

6.28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall (venue upgraded)

6.29 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

6.30 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

7.1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes (SOLD OUT)

7.6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

7.7 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

7.8 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall (venue upgraded)

7.9 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

7.10 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA (venue upgraded)

7.12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7.13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

7.14 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

7.15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

7.16 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

7.18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

7.19 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7.21 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

7.22 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater (second night added)

7.23 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater (SOLD OUT)