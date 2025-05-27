'The Witcher In Concert' U.S. Tour Launches to Over 45 Cities This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Witcher in Concert will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, starting September 2 in Austin, Texas before visiting more than 45 cities around the country. The show is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.

The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “...Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.

2025 Tour Schedule:

September 2 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall September 3 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House September 4 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts September 5 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre September 6 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre September 7 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium September 9 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre September 10 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater September 11 Overland Park, KS Yardley Hall September 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre September 13 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre September 14 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater September 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center September 18 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center For the Arts September 19 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center September 20 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre September 21 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre September 23 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre September 24 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center September 25 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall September 26 White Plains, NY Westchester County Center September 27 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium September 28 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House September 29 Cleveland, OH Severance Music Center October 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia by Highmark October 2 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre October 3 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre October 4 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox October 5 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater October 7 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre October 8 Greenville, SC Peace Center October 9 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre October 10 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium October 11 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theatre October 14 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center October 15 Denver, CO The Ellie Caulkins Opera House October 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater October 18 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts October 19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre October 21 Riverside, CA Fox Theater October 22 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts October 23 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre October 24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre October 25 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre October 26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

About The Witcher

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of dark-fantasy role-playing games that has, to this date, sold over 75 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1,000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, was released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. In 2022, a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 was released. Overall, the game has won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The upcoming open-world RPG The Witcher IV marks the beginning of a new saga, focusing on main character Ciri as she embarks on the Path to become a professional monster slayer. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

Photo Credit: EVENTSNAP

