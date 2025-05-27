 tracking pixel
'The Witcher In Concert' U.S. Tour Launches to Over 45 Cities This Fall

The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game.

By: May. 27, 2025
'The Witcher In Concert' U.S. Tour Launches to Over 45 Cities This Fall Image
The Witcher in Concert will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, starting September 2 in Austin, Texas before visiting more than 45 cities around the country. The show is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.

The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “...Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.

2025 Tour Schedule:

September 2

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

September 3

Dallas, TX

Winspear Opera House

September 4

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

September 5

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

September 6

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

September 7

Fort Worth, TX

Will Rogers Auditorium

September 9

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

September 10

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

September 11

Overland Park, KS

Yardley Hall

September 12

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

September 13

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

September 14

Syracuse, NY

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

September 17

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

September 18

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center For the Arts

September 19

Newark, NJ

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

September 20

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre

September 21

Wallingford, CT

Oakdale Theatre

September 23

Richmond, VA

Carpenter Theatre

September 24

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

September 25

Washington, DC

DAR Constitution Hall

September 26

White Plains, NY

Westchester County Center

September 27

Lowell, MA

Lowell Memorial Auditorium

September 28

Baltimore, MD

Lyric Opera House

September 29

Cleveland, OH

Severance Music Center

October 1

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia by Highmark

October 2

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

October 3

Chicago, IL

Auditorium Theatre

October 4

St. Louis, MO

The Fabulous Fox

October 5

Milwaukee, WI

The Riverside Theater

October 7

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 8

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

October 9

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

October 10

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

October 11

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 14

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

October 15

Denver, CO

The Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 16

Salt Lake City, UT

The Eccles Theater

October 18

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

October 19

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

October 21

Riverside, CA

Fox Theater

October 22

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

October 23

Mesa, AZ

Ikeda Theatre

October 24

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 25

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

October 26

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

About The Witcher

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of dark-fantasy role-playing games that has, to this date, sold over 75 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1,000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, was released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. In 2022, a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 was released. Overall, the game has won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The upcoming open-world RPG The Witcher IV marks the beginning of a new saga, focusing on main character Ciri as she embarks on the Path to become a professional monster slayer. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

Photo Credit: EVENTSNAP



