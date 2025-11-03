The Wiggles to Embark on North American Tour in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wiggles have announced their much-anticipated return to the U.S. and Canada in 2026 with the Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour, supporting their new family album The Tree of Wisdom, available everywhere now.

The tour will start in the US with shows in New York, Boston, Connecticut, and more, before heading to Canada for shows in Ottawa and Toronto. Fans can purchase tickets for the shows HERE, onsale November 7th.

This announcement comes on the heels of a surprise at Teddy Swims’ sold-out Sydney show, where The Wiggles joined him onstage. The performance featured a medley of fan favorites, including “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato,” and “Rock-a-Bye Your Bear.”

The Tree of Wisdom, brought to life by Dominic Field, has become the unexpected breakout star of The Wiggles concerts. On this tour, The Tree of Wisdom and the group will perform hits like “Hot Potato” and ‘“Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy,” as well as songs from the new album, including “‘Rattlin’ Bog” and “Bush Doof!"

The Tree of Wisdom album sprouted from the viral sensation The Tree of Wisdom, the wildly popular Wiggles character whose “dance like no one’s watching” routines have clocked over 200 million views on social media, winning fans from Robert De Niro, Khloé Kardashian and Dolly Parton to countless parents worldwide.

The Wiggles co-founder, Creative Director and OG Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, said the project stays true to the group’s child development principles while joyfully venturing into new sonic territory. “Music is a powerful way to help children express themselves, and this album is all about fun, movement, and connection,” says Field.

“The Tree of Wisdom is one of the most instantly beloved characters we’ve ever introduced - maybe even since Dorothy the Dinosaur. He brings the children, the mums, the dads and everyone together (even tree-nagers) on the dancefloor with laughter and cheeky fun,” says Field.

The Wiggles are also launching a brand-new online store, offering North American fans access to exclusive merchandise, plush, apparel, collectibles and an all new dancing Tree of Wisdom doll. Visit The Wiggles store HERE.

The Wiggles “Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour” 2026 Dates

August 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre at JCPAC

August 15 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre

August 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

August 18 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

August 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

August 23 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

August 24 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

August 26 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Arena

August 29 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children’s entertainment group, have educated, entertained, and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) across the globe. They have accrued over 4 billion music streams, 6 billion views on YouTube, 30 million album and DVD sales, and over 8 million books sold globally.