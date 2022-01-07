The Walters Unveil King Henry Remix of 'I Love You So'

Building on their momentous new chapter, Chicago indie quartet The Walters unveil a synth-driven new remix of their rising viral hit "I Love You So" by producer King Henry [Diplo, LANY].

The global smash continues its explosive success into the new year, landing its most impressive chart position to date at #28 on Spotify's US Top Global chart, and #19 on the Top 50 US chart, with more than 336 million global streams to date and over 635K user-created videos on TikTok.

In celebration of their recent return, the band also just wrapped at completely sold-out run - their first live shows since 2017 - making stops at The Bowery Ballroom in New York, The Regent in Los Angeles, and an unforgettable homecoming at House of Blues in Chicago. Their upcoming show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern on March 5 is nearly sold out, with more dates to be added soon.

The Walters artfully intersect a dreamy sound rooted in eloquent songcraft, catchy hooks and soundtrack-worthy instrumentation steeped in a bit of magic. Listeners first fell under the spell of the Chicago-based quintet Luke Olson [lead vocals, guitar], Walter Kosner [lead guitar], MJ Tirabassi [rhythm guitar, vocals], Danny Wells [bass], and Charlie Ekhaus [drums]-with a pair of fan favorite EPs Songs for Dads [2014] and Young Men [2015].

They captivated crowds in hallowed venues across their hometown such as The Metro, performed at Riot Fest, and left the audience stunned and amazed at Lollapalooza 2017. Following the latter, their paths diverged during a mutual hiatus. In early 2021, the musicians reconnected and started plotting their return when the viral success of "I Love You So" accelerated their timeline. Signing to Warner Records in 2021, The Walters are only at the beginning of an exciting new chapter to come.

A veteran producer and songwriter, Henry Allen (King Henry) is responsible for creating some of the most memorable hits of the past decade. He's crafted chart-toppers for Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd. Allen's work earned him a GRAMMY nomination, for his contributions to Beyonce's groundbreaking album Lemonade. Allen is notably credited with shaping the careers of LANY and Sasha Sloan, acting as an executive producer with each artist to develop their indelible sound and style. The Nashville-based artist released two singles in 2021, titled "Let Go" and "It's Not U", and plans to release two EPs this year.

Listen to the new single here: