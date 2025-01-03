The Veer Union Share 'Welcome To Dystopia' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Veer Union have launched into 2025 with the release of the their new album, “Welcome To Dystopia”. The 8 song, apocalyptic themed album by the Vancouver BC, Canada based group includes previously released hit singles “Empirical”; “Is This How It Ends”, and the title track, which included a guest appearance by rising rockers Silent Theory.

The focus track for the LP is “No Excuse” which excoriates leaders around the world for leaving the poor, middle class and working class behind in an evolving world – in order to help the wealthy grow their net worth to obscene levels. An ominous spoken word intro explodes into driving guitars, buoyed by a hypnotic piano and synth melody line that are propelled forward by thunderous drums with a chugging, relentless rhythm.

The Veer Union says “No Excuse’ is a powerful rallying cry that exposes the deep-rooted betrayal of the working class by those in power. For decades, our leaders have decimated the middle class by outsourcing our manufacturing base, leaving communities to struggle while the wealthy elite thrive. At the same time, governments have colluded with big tech to suppress dissent, using cancel culture and censorship as tools to control the narrative.

They continue “Endless wars have claimed countless innocent lives, torn nations apart, and yet, the only ones to benefit are those at the top. We’ve endured lockdowns, had our freedoms stripped away, and watched our futures grow uncertain. The dream of prosperity has been ripped from us, leaving today’s youth with little more than a dim outlook for a better tomorrow. The rise of AI and robotics threatens to further control, weaponizing technology to erode autonomy. But in this age of information, people are waking up exponentially to the reality of our situation—and they’re demanding accountability from those who’ve betrayed us. All hope is not lost… Yet."

About The Veer Union:

The Veer Union is a Vancouver, BC, Canada Hard Rock/Metal band that released their 1st album independently in 2006. They landed a record deal with Universal Records USA in 2008 and garnered their 1st Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song “Seasons” in the US and Canada. Since then The Veer Union has amassed 360,000+ social media followers and has collectively sold over 225,000 Albums and has over 190 Million Streams Worldwide. They have achieved 12 Top 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts, and have 10+ million cumulative video views on Youtube.

Known for their dynamic live shows, TVU plays an average of 100 shows per year. They’ve toured with RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others. A spring 2025 North American tour is in the works, with dates to be announced in the 1st quarter.

Photo Credit: Julien Bouffard

Comments