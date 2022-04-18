The Veer Union Share New Album 'Manifestations'

The Veer Union are sharing their heavy yet melodic new album 'Manifestations' as they crank up the tour bus and head out on the Rock Shop Records Spring Tour with label mates 2 Shadows, Heartsick, Late Night Savior and Maddzilla.

They are also sharing the video for lead track 'From The Fire In You' which has been added to key Rock & Metal playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

The Veer Union's Crispin Earl says: "In 2012 I lost my record deal and soon after lost myself mentally and emotionally, I thought this was the end of my music career. After a few dark days of self-exploration, I found a small spark inside myself that lit the fire to bring me to the life I have always wanted. The moral of the story is, there is so much truth behind the quote "It is always darkest right before the dawn" so dig deep down and change your life From The Fire In You.

The Vancouver, BC, Canada based band dynamic live shows have seen them regularly playing over 100+ shows per year in North America opening for RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Saliva and Alesana, among others.

The Veer Union has amassed 150,000,000 streams of their music with 14 singles reaching the Billboard Top 40 Rock charts with 15 album releases to date.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here: