The Veer Union Release New Single 'Empirical'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Veer Union have released new single "Empirical" on Rock Shop Records. The song is the first track from their upcoming album "Welcome To Dystopia", which is slated to be released in the 4th quarter of this year.

"Empirical" is a plea for us to not lose our humanity in the face of an overwhelming amount of rapidly advancing technology that threatens to take over our lives - if we let it.

The band says "As we face innovation and the rapid advancement of technology, we in The Veer Union retain a profound sense of hope that humanity unites in its pursuit of freedom and individualism, continuing to champion the spirit that drives us to overcome challenges and strive for a brighter future."

About The Veer Union

The Veer Union is a Vancouver, BC, Canada Hard Rock/Metal band that released their 1st album independently in 2006. They landed a record deal with Universal Records USA in 2008 and garnered their 1st Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song "Seasons" in the US and Canada. Since then The Veer Union has amassed 350,000+ social media followers and has collectively sold over 200,000 Albums and has over 180 Million Streams Worldwide. They have achieved 12 Top 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts, and have 10 million cumulative video views on Youtube.

TVU is known for their dynamic live shows that have seen them regularly playing over 100+ shows per year - opening for RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others. A spring 2025 North American Tour is planned with dates to be announced in the 1st quarter.

The Veer Union is Crispin Earl (Lead Vocals/Producer). Ryan Ramsdell (Guitar), Ricardo Viana (Drums). Their official website can be found HERE.

Comments