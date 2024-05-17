The Used to Release New B-Sides Album 'MEDZ' in June, Drop Title Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock icons The Used have announced a deluxe b-side album MEDZ, set for release on June 21 via Big Noise.

Including previously released singles “People Are Vomit” and “F*ck You”, MEDZ offers eight new, never-before-heard singles from The Used from the Toxic Positivity writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

Vocalist robbietheused shared a quote from C.S. Lewis to give a deeper meaning to the collection of b-sides: “Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say “My tooth is aching” than to say ‘My heart is broken.’”

MEDZ Tracklist:

1. MEDZ

2. F*ck You

3. People Are Vomit

4. Sisyphus

5. Depression Personified

6. Terrified

7. Before I Leave

8. Take Yourself Out

9. Tell Me

10. Pain is My Therapy

Alongside the announcement, The Used have released the title track of the upcoming album, “MEDZ”. The track, with its bouncing, catchy rhythm paired with existential lyrics sung in frontman robbietheused’s unique and enticing voice, is quintessential The Used.

Last year, The Used released their most recent album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a “day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person” by robbietheused, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. “This record is quite tough for me to listen to,” he adds, “because it’s a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever.”

This summer, The Used will be hitting the road on a headlining tour joined by special guests Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky. The tour will be visiting cities across United States and Canada, kicking off on June 20 in Gary, IN and making stops in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Montreal, Baltimore, Asbury Park, and more before wrapping up in Norfolk, VA on July 13. All tickets are available now at https://theused.net/

For as long as he can remember, robbietheused has used music as an outlet to lay bare his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled The Used to deeply resonate with fans the world over. Exploding off the back of universally adored rock anthems such as “The Taste Of Ink,” “Take It Away” and “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” the many millions of streams and record sales (including the platinum-certified The Used and In Love And Death) their career has yielded are one thing; the human connection formed between artist and audience is priceless, however. To that end alone, The Used can consider themselves four of the luckiest and richest men in music.

Toxic Positivity speaks of the strength of the band’s collective collaboration and also their innate, unquenchable thirst to create. “I think we have no choice but to write and write and write,” says robbietheused. “It has always just been in us, and we’ve had to get it out. I read a quote once that said you either work your entire lifetime on four great pieces, or you write thousands of pieces and become great that way. Everything that we feel, I think it always makes for a good song.”

In that regard, robbietheused is humble to a fault, for the simple fact that the songs within Toxic Positivity are far more than merely good songs. They mark the latest chapter in a truly great career. And, like those that have come before them, they will truly matter.

The Used is robbietheused (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).

For a full list of upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://theused.net/

The Used Summer Tour Dates

June 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino – Northern Indiana

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

June 23 – Franklin, WI – Phase Fest*

June 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

June 28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 2 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

July 3 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland

July 5 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

July 6 – St. Catharines, ON – Born and Raised Fest#

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live

July 10 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

* Festival appearance w/ The Used and Story Of The Year

# Festival appearance w/ The Used

^ The Used and Amira Elfeky only

Photo Credit: Hunter Garrett

