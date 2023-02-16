The Used Announce New Album 'Toxic Positivity'
by Michael Major Feb. 16, 2023
Rock icons The Used announced their upcoming tenth studio album Toxic Positivity, out May 19 via Big Noise.
Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now here.
Stay tuned for a surprise tomorrow.
The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).
