The Used Announce Fall Headlining Tour With Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American

Rock icons The Used have announced they will be hitting the road this fall on a cross-country headlining tour joined by special guests Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American.

The tour will be making 24 stops throughout the United States, kicking off on September 5 in Birmingham and making stops in Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Paso Robles on October 11. Tickets go on sale on June 30 at 10am local time.

For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://theused.net/

Upcoming The Used Tour Dates

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort^ (SOLD OUT)

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 5 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company#

September 6 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues#

September 8 – Harrisburg, PA – Southside Stage Harrisburg#

September 9 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

September 12 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks#

September 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner#

September 15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill#

September 16 – Indianapolis, IN – White River State Park#

September 17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*

September 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore#

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater#

September 22 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park#

September 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha#

September 25 – Tulsa, OK – The Criterion#

September 27 – Flagstaff, AZ – Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater#

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues#

September 30 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium!

October 1 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live#

October 3 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park Amphitheater#

October 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom#

October 7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo#

October 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House#

October 10 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre#

October 11 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

* Festival Appearance

^ w/ Don Broco + girlfriends

# w/ Sleeping With Sirens + Dead American

! w/ Dead American only

The Used’s recently released their newest album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a “day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person” by vocalist Bert McCracken, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. “This record is quite tough for me to listen to,” he adds, “because it’s a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever.”

The album has gained notice by outlets like Loudwire, KNOTFEST, New Noise Magazine, Lambgoat, Alternative Press, Celeb Secrets, and more, and “Giving Up” is currently in rotation on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation.

Sleeping With Sirens released their most recent album, Complete Collapse, in October 2022. The sixth studio album finds the band continuing to hone their mix of unflinchingly honest lyricism, unforgettable riffs, and pulse- pounding percussion while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. On Complete Collapse, Sleeping With Sirens cut straight to the bone, as they process life in modern times.

For as long as he can remember, McCracken has used music as an outlet to lay bare his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled The Used to deeply resonate with fans the world over.

Exploding off the back of universally adored rock anthems such as “The Taste Of Ink,” “Take It Away” and “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” the many millions of streams and record sales (including the platinum-certified The Used and In Love And Death) their career has yielded are one thing; the human connection formed between artist and audience is priceless, however. To that end alone, The Used can consider themselves four of the luckiest and richest men in music.

Toxic Positivity speaks of the strength of the band’s collective collaboration and also their innate, unquenchable thirst to create. “I think we have no choice but to write and write and write,” says McCracken. “It has always just been in us, and we’ve had to get it out. I read a quote once that said you either work your entire lifetime on four great pieces, or you write thousands of pieces and become great that way. Everything that we feel, I think it always makes for a good song.”

In that regard, McCracken is humble to a fault, for the simple fact that the songs within Toxic Positivity are far more than merely good songs. They mark the latest chapter in a truly great career. And, like those that have come before them, they will truly matter.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).