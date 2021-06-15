The Used Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Coheed & Cambria

Rock icons The Used have announced they will be hitting the road for a co-headlining tour with Coheed And Cambria this fall. The all-outdoor run will include the electrifying pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar on most dates with rising alt-pop star carolesdaughter on select dates.

The 18-city co-headlining tour kicks off on August 27th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA making stops across the U.S. in Phoenix, Austin, St. Louis, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 24th. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 18th at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com. The Used's presale tickets will be available today at 10:00AM local time.

In addition to this co-headline run, The Used will be performing at Four Chord Music Festival in Washington, PA as well as Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, FL this September.

For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, please visit https://theused.net/.

2021 DATES:

Fri Aug 27 - Los Angeles, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

Mon Aug 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Outdoors*

Tue Aug 31 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver*

Thu Sep 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sat Sep 04 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 05 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Tue Sep 07 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoors*

Wed Sep 08 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Sat Sep 11 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Tue Sep 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

Wed Sep 15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Fri Sep 17 - Washington, PA - Four Chord Music Festival (The Used only)

Sat Sep 18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Tue Sep 21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion^

Wed Sep 22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

Fri Sep 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

Sun Sep 26 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Festival (The Used only)

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The rock icons released their eighth studio album, Heartwork, in 2020 via Big Noise. It arrived with the unbounded spirit of the pair of platinum albums that first introduced The Used to the world, mixed with the dramatic air of their gold-certified third. The emotion, sincerity, and vulnerability found on The Used (2002) and In Love and Death (2004) is more urgent and insistent than ever on Heartwork, a diverse 16-song offering filled of self-examination, hyper-literate exploration, political pyromania, and keenly self-aware yet unrestrained whimsy. The band celebrated a strong first week, locking in #2 spots on both the Current Alternative and Record Label Independent Album charts, #3 on both Current Rock and Top Current Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

Fans can stream Heartwork and purchase exclusive merch bundles today at https://theused.ffm.to/heartwork.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).