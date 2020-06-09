The Unlikely Candidates Release New Single 'High Low'

Alternative radio chart toppers The Unlikely Candidates release their new single "High Low" today with The Orchard. Listen to the song, which was recorded in the closet of lead singer Kyle Morris' Texas apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen below!

"'High Low' is about isolation, loneliness and longing for human connection. We're all still here for one another even when we can't be together," states Unlikely Candidates frontman Kyle Morris.

Additionally, three fans who save or add "High Low" to their Spotify or Apple library will be entered to win exclusive prizes, which includes 1 Nintendo Switch Lite, 1 bidet, and a year subscription to a streaming service of the prize winners choice. Enter to win HERE.

"High Low" is the follow up radio single to The Unlikely Candidates' hit song "Novocaine" and, most recently, "Invincible".

The Unlikely Candidates recently launched their weekly live stream, "Flatten The Humpday", which airs every Wednesday at 4PM EDT/3PM CT. Fans can tune in on the band's Facebook and Instagram live every week for live performances, Q&A's, special guests, and more.

Formed in Fort Worth, Texas in 2008, The Unlikely Candidates have released three EP's since 2013, and are grateful that years of hardship and hard work finally yielded rabid fans and rave reviews. As the song goes: It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock & roll and in the case of The Unlikely Candidates--one of the most energetic alt-rock bands to ever take a stage--their long journey includes years of crisscrossing the U.S. on tour; record label fiascos; bones broken on stage; and tour bus disasters. So the success of 2019's impossibly catchy single "Novocaine" (#1 on the alternative charts; over 20 million YouTube views; over 55 million streams) is more than well deserved. "Novocaine"'s huge success (it beat out Billie Eilish for the #1 spot on the Alternative Radio Chart), landed the track on Vevo's "Most Watched Alternative Video List." It was also featured in the Season 4 trailer of HULU's Veronica Mars, and on Now That's What I Call Music. Additionally, TUC tunes have been featured on Ray Donovan, ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. Along the way, on tours with Sublime, With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy, the band earned acclaim from The New York Times, Nylon, and Esquire.

The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brenton Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

