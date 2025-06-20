The Thing With Feathers Sets Headline Tour, Releases New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville’s genre-blurring alt-rock risers The Thing With Feathers are diving headfirst into a bold new chapter with the release of their radiant new single, “Dive Bar Breakdown,” out now on all major streaming platforms. Equal parts raw, catchy, and cathartic, the track drops just as the band kicks off their U.S. tour this week, bringing their magnetic energy and emotionally-charged live show to stages across the country.

Known for their dance floor hooks, emotionally charged lyrics, and unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll edge, The Thing With Feathers are quickly rising beyond their Nashville roots - the new single “Dive Bar Breakdown” is proof. Channeling the chaos of heartbreak and late-night revelations, the track marks a bold sonic evolution for the band, blending gritty guitar riffs with soaring pop sensibilities. It’s raw, catchy, and cathartic, a reflection of the band’s growth and their gift for turning deeply personal moments into anthemic alt-rock.

Since forming in Nashville, The Thing With Feathers has built a devoted following through genre-defying sound and electrifying live shows. With songs that feel deeply personal and universally resonant, the band continues gaining momentum, cementing their place as a rising force in the indie rock world.

To celebrate the release of “Dive Bar Breakdown,” the band is hitting the road on a nationwide headline tour, delivering their signature high-energy performances and fan-favorite tracks to stages across the U.S. Full tour dates are listed below.

The Catching Your Eye Tour – 2025 Dates

June 20 – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, Cleveland, OH *

June 21 – Woodlands Tavern, Columbus, OH *

July 18 – Three Links Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

July 19 – The Secret Group, Houston, TX

July 20 - Hole In The Wall - Austin, TX

July 21 – Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

October 2 – Eddie's Attic, Decatur, GA

October 3 - Local 506, Chapel Hill, NC

October 4 – The Evening Muse, Charlotte, NC

October 5 - The Pocket, Washington, DC

October 7 - The Camel, Richmond, VA

October 9 – Crowbar, Ybor City, FL

October 10 – The Wooly, Gainesville, FL

October 12 – Will's Pub, Orlando, FL

October 14 – 926 Bar & Grill, Tallahassee, FL

October 16 – The Nick, Birmingham, AL

October 17 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

* Dates supported by ELEY

About The Thing With Feathers:

Formed in Nashville, The Thing With Feathers is an alt-rock/pop band known for their soaring melodies, vulnerable lyrics, and explosive live shows. Their music combines the infectious grooves of pop with the raw edge of indie rock, drawing comparisons to acts like Bad Suns and The Band CAMINO. With millions of streams, a devoted fan base, and a string of acclaimed releases, the band continues to carve out a bold and emotional space in today’s alt-rock landscape.

Photo credit: Hannah Hall

